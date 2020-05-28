Portland, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global radio access network market was pegged at $17.80 billion in 2018 and is estimated to hit $44.78 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.3% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Increase in demand for mobile broadband services, rise in network densification, and emergent mobile data traffic fuel the growth of the global radio access network market. On the other hand, concerns related to fiber backhaul, and privacy & security concerns restrain the growth to certain extent. However, surge in the amount of investments in smart cities is anticipated to pave the way for multiple opportunities in the near future.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5802

COVID-19 scenario-

The COVID-19 crisis has made the end-users realize the importance of digitalization that has ensured remote working possible for their employees. The companies are now expected to increase their focus on implementing 5G infrastructure across their facilities, leading to significant deployment of radio access network in the coming years.

Nevertheless, supply chain disruptions, delay in the release of 5G stipulations, and China-US trade war will result in lower market forecast compared to the pre-pandemic valuation.

Based on product, the small cell segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total market share in 2018, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2026. The same segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 13.4% during the study period. The segments of macro cell, RAN equipment, and DAS are also analyzed in the market report.

Enquire For Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5802

Based on technology, the enterprise segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2026. The residential segment, on the other hand, is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.9% till 2026.

Based on geography, the region across Asia-Pacific garnered the highest share in 2018 , generating more than two-fifths of the global market. At the same time, LAMEA would register the fastest CAGR of 14.5% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces discussed in the report include Europe and North America.

Get a Customized Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5802

The leading market players analyzed in the global radio access network market report include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., NEC Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Ericsson, ZTE Corporation, Fujitsu, Qualcomm Incorporated, Huawei Technologies, Intel Corporation, Nokia Corporation. These market players have adopted different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to reinforce their stand in the industry.

Access Avenue (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/Avenue-Membership-details

Avenue, a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com