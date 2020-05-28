AGM Statement

The Board of Foresight VCT plc is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 28 May 2020 all of the resolutions were duly passed.

The proxy voting was as follows:

Resolution Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion) Votes Against 1 - To Receive the Report and Accounts 13,745,571 (99.20%) 110,931 (0.80%) 2 - Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Report 12,974,234 (95.76%) 574,046 (4.24%) 3 - Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Policy 12,823,803 (95.10%) 660,544 (4.90%) 4 - To re-elect John Gregory as director 13,040,179 (95.16%) 663,694 (4.84%) 5 - To re-elect Gordon Humphries as director 13,145,735 (95.95%) 554,233 (4.05%) 6 - To re-elect Jocelin Harris as director 13,104,700 (95.63%) 599,173 (4.37%) 7 - To re-elect Margaret Littlejohns as director 13,401,048 (97.79%) 302,825 (2.21%) 8 - To appoint Deloitte LLP as auditor 13,493,443 (98.19%) 249,154 (1.81%) 9 - To approve the payment of a final dividend 13,765,805 (99.65%) 48,205 (0.35%) 10 - Authority to Allot Shares 13,229,813 (97.10%) 395,202 (2.90%) 11 - Disapplication of Pre-emption Rights 12,821,982 (95.20%) 646,778 (4.80%) 12 - Market Purchases of Own Shares 13,221,766 (96.90%) 423,621 (3.10%) 13 - Cancellation of Share Premium 12,895,447 (97.09%) 386,965 (2.91%)

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181