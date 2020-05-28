AGM Statement
The Board of Foresight VCT plc is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 28 May 2020 all of the resolutions were duly passed.
The proxy voting was as follows:
|Resolution
|Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)
|Votes Against
|1 - To Receive the Report and Accounts
|13,745,571 (99.20%)
|110,931 (0.80%)
|2 - Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Report
|12,974,234 (95.76%)
|574,046 (4.24%)
|3 - Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Policy
|12,823,803 (95.10%)
|660,544 (4.90%)
|4 - To re-elect John Gregory as director
|13,040,179 (95.16%)
|663,694 (4.84%)
|5 - To re-elect Gordon Humphries as director
|13,145,735 (95.95%)
|554,233 (4.05%)
|6 - To re-elect Jocelin Harris as director
|13,104,700 (95.63%)
|599,173 (4.37%)
|7 - To re-elect Margaret Littlejohns as director
|13,401,048 (97.79%)
|302,825 (2.21%)
|8 - To appoint Deloitte LLP as auditor
|13,493,443 (98.19%)
|249,154 (1.81%)
|9 - To approve the payment of a final dividend
|13,765,805 (99.65%)
|48,205 (0.35%)
|10 - Authority to Allot Shares
|13,229,813 (97.10%)
|395,202 (2.90%)
|11 - Disapplication of Pre-emption Rights
|12,821,982 (95.20%)
|646,778 (4.80%)
|12 - Market Purchases of Own Shares
|13,221,766 (96.90%)
|423,621 (3.10%)
|13 - Cancellation of Share Premium
|12,895,447 (97.09%)
|386,965 (2.91%)
For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181
Foresight VCT PLC
London, UNITED KINGDOM
