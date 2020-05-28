IRVINE, Calif., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperice , a recovery and performance technology brand that specializes in vibration, compression, and percussion devices, today announces its global partnership with EXOS , a leader in human performance. This collaboration will bring Hyperice’s recovery methods, products, and additional health and fitness technology-based offerings to EXOS’ workplace, physical therapy, and sports performance clients worldwide.



Earlier this year EXOS launched exosathome.com to offer livestream and on-demand wellness and recovery classes, and digital coaching for people who are working from home. The digital coaching program implements a 12-week plan for users to connect virtually with an EXOS coach for tailored workout and recovery regimens. In addition to using Hyperice products and recovery methods as part of the livestream, on-demand, and digital coach offerings, Hyperice will also be incorporated into EXOS facilities once individuals return back to work.

“Hyperice and EXOS both share a similar vision for the workplace wellness space – to optimize health and performance for individuals at work and at home,” says Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice. “This partnership with EXOS delivers both the technology and know-how to help people move better and live better worldwide.”

For more than 20 years, EXOS has been using its methodology to develop and deliver training, education, and programming to corporations, health clubs, sports organizations, health systems, and more. At the core of EXOS’ wellness approach is their belief that improving mobility, stability, and tissue quality are the keys to unlocking performance potential, decreasing pain, and improving quality of life. Clients range from elite professional athletes who use EXOS’ methodology to improve their performance, to Fortune 100 companies that implement EXOS’ techniques to offer competitive benefits that take a modern approach to wellness.

“EXOS is committed to partnering with organizations such as Hyperice who are pioneering solutions that support human performance,” says Mark Verstegen, Founder and President of EXOS. “Through partnerships such as this, we’re able to play our role in continuing to help evolve the industry while empowering all those looking to improve their health and performance with the leading technology.”

About Hyperice

Hyperice is an Inc. 500 global recovery and movement enhancement technology company, specializing in portable high-performance sports medicine and orthopedic devices that provide preventative treatment, accelerate injury recovery, and enhance muscle and joint performance. Hyperice's groundbreaking technology is setting the standard and is being used by the world's most elite athletes in professional and collegiate training rooms and in rehabilitation facilities globally.

About EXOS

EXOS is a leader in the field of human performance, a category it created more than 20 years ago. Today, EXOS employs more than 4,500 people in over 600 locations worldwide. With award-winning facilities, technology, and services, EXOS connects people to the solutions they need and provides individualized plans based on time-tested fundamentals and research in order to help people take control of their health and performance. EXOS is trusted by hundreds of clients including leaders in business, health care and community organizations, and world champions in sports. To learn more, visit www.teamexos.com .