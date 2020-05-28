MANASSAS, Va. and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RangeForce will expand its operations in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) under a distribution agreement with First Step MEA , the two companies have announced. With more than 20 years experience in the region, First Step MEA will provide the RangeForce Cyberskills Platform through its network of resellers and customers and deliver business growth expertise aimed at upskilling cyber processionals and creating more agile, effective and responsive cybersecurity and IT teams.



The RangeForce platform uniquely integrates a real-world cyber range and continuous, hands-on learning with the performance-based analytics that are essential for enterprises to understand and continually improve their cybersecurity and IT teams’ capabilities. The MEA region has been heavily focused on cybersecurity tools and technologies due to increased private and public sector investments in improving security posture against increasingly sophisticated attacks. In the new era of remote working, budgets for cybersecurity technology are expected to be reduced in 2020, yet security risks have increased. Adaptive organizations are boosting their investments in the people side of enabling secure remote work and in building the operational skills needed to protect infrastructure and data as enterprises maintain and expand their operations.

“Mastering defensive cybersecurity and closing the skills gap challenge are more critical in the region now than ever,” said Geoff Brooks, First Step MEA Regional Director. “The RangeForce platform is the most effective way to level up and continually assess the skills of security teams, as well as develop the skills needed to deliver more secure software and safer systems. We’re excited to be bringing RangeForce’s highly engaging, very affordable SaaS training environment to our partners and customers.”

Said RangeForce’s President and CRO Gordon Lawson, “In response to requests from customers, particularly in the Middle East, we're strengthening our channel base in the region, where malicious attacks and cybercrime are all too common. First Step MEA is the go-to channel partner due to its well-established relationships and strong technical background.

We’re pleased to be working with Geoff and his team to help us deliver more effective cloud-based on-demand training to enterprises that want to strengthen their approach to cybersecurity.”

About First Step MEA

First Step MEA has more than 20 years in cyber security sales and business development in the Middle East and Africa. By connecting technology providers with its growing network of resellers and customers, including more than 1,000 CIOs, CISOs and security professionals in sectors such as finance, telecommunications, energy and more, First Step MEA helps businesses leverage MEA market opportunities and deliver competitive advantage for customers. To learn more, visit https://firststepmea.com/ .

About RangeForce

RangeForce delivers the industry's only integrated cybersecurity simulation and skills analysis platform that combines a virtual cyber range with hands-on advanced cybersecurity training. Cyber and IT professionals from all industry verticals use RangeForce to qualify their new-hires, train up DevOps, IT, and Security Staff, and run CyberSiege simulations to evaluate team skills. Only RangeForce can accurately show users where expertise gaps exist, fill those gaps with highly-effective simulation-based training, and accurately report on the entire process. To learn more about RangeForce, visit www.rangeforce.com.

