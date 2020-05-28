OTTAWA, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- betterU Education Corp. (TSX VENTURE:BTRU) (FRANKFURT:5OGA), (the “Company” or “betterU”) has had to change their 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders to Thursday, June 25th, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. EST due to COVID-19.



Due to the continued public health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will be conducting the meeting in a virtual-only format via live audio webcast. Updated details about this change were posted on https://corporate.betteru.ca/corporate-gov/ as per news release dated March 19th, 2020. This change will enable registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders an equal opportunity to participate in the 2020 Annual and Special Meeting online regardless of their geographic location.

The Company’s proxy statement describing the formal business to be conducted at the meeting and containing detailed instructions about how to participate in the meeting will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at:

Access Information:

Date: Thursday, June 25, 2020

Time: 11:00 a.m. EST

Virtual meeting: The link be available on https://corporate.betteru.ca/corporate-gov/ by June 15th

Password: The password will be available on https://corporate.betteru.ca/corporate-gov/ by June 15th

Replay

A replay of the Annual and Special Meeting will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website (https://corporate.betteru.ca/corporate-gov/ ) starting about 24 hours after the meeting is finished.

About betterU Education Corp.

betterU is an education-to-employment technology company offering an end-to-end solution leveraging business intelligence to automate skilling, reskilling and upskilling for companies operating on domestic and global scales. If you are looking for support in regards to COVID-19, please visit https://readytogo.betteru.ca/ to download your free COVID-19 Resource Toolkit.

betterU has integrated into its platform the content, technology and support for tailored skills assessments, learning pathways and training modules from 100+ of the world’s leading online education providers. betterU’s eco-system includes detailed job, skill, employer, and educational profiles spanning 3,000+ standardized jobs. betterU’s integrated platform is the most efficient solution to address evolving skilling challenges for employers and employees through the employment lifecycle from entry level to executive. We don’t sell content; we help build better people.

For more information, please visit https://corporate.betteru.ca/ For more information about betterU’s Enterprise SaaS Program please visit https://readytogo.betteru.ca/

