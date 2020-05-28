Foresight VCT plc

Dividend Declaration

Following the passing of the dividend resolution (resolution 9) by a proxy vote at today’s AGM, the Board of Foresight VCT plc is pleased to declare a final dividend relating to the year ended 31 December 2019 of 3.3p per share. In line with the timeline set out in the Annual Report and Accounts, the dividend will be paid on 19 June 2020. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 4 June 2020 and the record date for payment will be 5 June 2020.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181