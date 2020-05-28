New York, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Phone Accessories Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960371/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Protective Case market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$553.8 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$728.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Protective Case segment will reach a market size of US$5.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Mobile Phone Accessories market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 3.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$10.8 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Mobile Phone Accessories market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Apple Inc.; Bose Corporation; Energizer Holdings Inc.; Griffin Technology; iLuv Creative Technology; Incipio LLC; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; LG Electronics; Microsoft Corp.; Motorola Mobility Inc.; Otter Products LLC (OTTERBOX); Pelican Products Inc.; Plantronics Inc.; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; SanDisk Corporation; Sennheiser Electronics GmbH & Co. KG; Sony Corporation





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Mobile Phone Accessories: A Quick Primer Recent Market Activity Future Prospects Remain Highly Favorable Revenues Continue to Scale Up in Asia-Pacific & Other Developing Regions Sustained Growth Forecasts in Developed Regions Global Competitor Market Shares Mobile Phone Accessories Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Apple, Inc. (USA) Bose Corporation (USA) Energizer Holdings, Inc. (USA) iLuv Creative Technology (USA) Incipio LLC (USA) Griffin Technology (USA) Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) LG Electronics, Inc. (South Korea) Microsoft Corporation (USA) Motorola Mobility, Inc. (USA) Otterbox (USA) Pelican Products, Inc. (USA) Plantronics, Inc. (USA) Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea) SanDisk Corporation (USA) Sennheiser Electronics GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) Sony Corporation (Japan)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Proliferation of Mobile Phone Users - A Major Growth Driver Smartphone Penetration: Foundation for Market Growth Smartphone Accessories Continue to Gain Increased Consumer Demand Prevailing Trends in the Mobile Communication Landscape Strongly Favor Wider Uptake of Mobile Phone Accessories Exponential Rise in 4G LTE Networks Comparison of Wireless Broadband Technologies Expanding Internet User Base & Consumer Appetite for Mobile Data Social Networking on the Move Proliferation of Wireless Gaming Growing Enterprise Mobility & the BYOD Culture Product Innovations Spearhead Market Growth Feature & Performance Enhancing Mobile Phone Accessories Rise in Demand GPS Dongles Desk Stands Portable Hotspots USB Adapters Noise Cancellation Headphones High-capacity Portable Chargers for Charging Multiple Devices Micro USB Car Chargers Growing Significance Attached to Mobile Phone Protection Drives Demand for Protective Cases & Covers A Snapshot of Select Recently Launched Protective Cases Power Banks - A Promising Mobile Phone Accessory Market A Snapshot of Select Recently Unveiled Power Bank Devices Demand for External Memory Cards Soars Amid Rising Media Consumption on Mobile Technological Advances Fuel Demand for Headphones & Earphones Bluetooth Headsets Dominate Mobile Headsets Market A Snapshot of Select Recently Introduced Headphone & Earphone Solutions Wireless Charging: A Key Trend Wireless Chargers to Gain Significant Adoption Wireless Charging Catches Attention of Car Companies Popularity of Solar Mobile Phone Chargers Rides On the Strength of the Green Trend E-Retailing Expands Growth Opportunities Mobile Phone Fashion Accessories: Taking Advantage of Impulse Buying Behavior Sleek Designs Turn on the Heat Colors, Designs & Styles Inundate the Market Replacement Sales Spur Demand Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects Rapid Growth in Urban Households Rising Living Standards Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Total Companies Profiled: 102

