(Article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings)
Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, May 28, 2020, 17.30
Summary of the notification
IBA (Ion Beam Application), the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, received a transparency notification dated May 19, 2020, from which it follows that, following the introduction of statutory thresholds on April 30, 2020, the University Catholique de Louvain, including the voting rights of its subsidiary Sopartec SA, now holds 2.71% of the voting rights in the company. It thus crossed upwards the 2% participation threshold.
Content of the notification
|A) Voting rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# of voting rights
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Holders of voting rights
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|UCLouvain
|426.885
|853.770
|0
|2.24%
|0.00%
|Sopartec SA
|403.049
|180.000
|0
|0.47%
|0.00%
|Subtotal
|829.934
|1.033.770
|2.71%
|TOTAL
|1.033.770
|0
|2.71%
|0,00%
|B) Equivalent financial instruments
|After the transaction
|Holder of equivalent financial instruments
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise period or date
|# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
|% of voting rights
|Settlement
|TOTAL
|0
|0.00%
|TOTAL (A & B)
|# of voting rights
|%of voting rights
|1.033.770
|2.71%
Sopartec SA is a subsidiary of UCLouvain (100% minus one share).
Passive crossing following the introduction of the loyalty vote and new thresholds in the Issuer's articles of association.
Reminder of the legal status of UCLouvain: legal person under private law pursuing an aim of public utility and enjoying civil personality under a law of 12 August 1911 modified by a law of 28 May 1970.
