(Article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings)

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, May 28, 2020, 17.30

Summary of the notification

IBA (Ion Beam Application), the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, received a transparency notification dated May 19, 2020, from which it follows that, following the introduction of statutory thresholds on April 30, 2020, the University Catholique de Louvain, including the voting rights of its subsidiary Sopartec SA, now holds 2.71% of the voting rights in the company. It thus crossed upwards the 2% participation threshold.

Content of the notification

Reason for the notification: Introduction of statutory thresholds

Introduction of statutory thresholds Notification by : A parent undertaking or a controlling person

A parent undertaking or a controlling person Persons subject to the notification requirement:

Université Catholique de Louvain (UCLouvain), Place d’l’Université 1, 1348 Louvain-la-Neuve

Sopartec SA, Place d’l’Université 1, 1348 Louvain-la-Neuve

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 30/04/2020

30/04/2020 Threshold crossed (in %): 2%

2% Denominator: 38 085 047

Notified details: (extract of the received notification form)

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities UCLouvain 426.885 853.770 0 2.24% 0.00% Sopartec SA 403.049 180.000 0 0.47% 0.00% Subtotal 829.934 1.033.770 2.71% TOTAL 1.033.770 0 2.71% 0,00% B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holder of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement TOTAL 0 0.00% TOTAL (A & B) # of voting rights %of voting rights 1.033.770 2.71%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

Sopartec SA is a subsidiary of UCLouvain (100% minus one share).

Additional Information

Passive crossing following the introduction of the loyalty vote and new thresholds in the Issuer's articles of association.

Reminder of the legal status of UCLouvain: legal person under private law pursuing an aim of public utility and enjoying civil personality under a law of 12 August 1911 modified by a law of 28 May 1970.

For further information, please contact :

