On 28 May 2020, Van Lanschot Kempen’s annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM) adopted the 2019 financial statements. The AGM, which was held today in Amsterdam, also approved all other resolutions put to a vote.

The AGM agreed, among other resolutions, to the appointment of Karin Bergstein as a member of the Supervisory Board, as well as to the policies for both Statutory and Supervisory Boards.

Van Lanschot Kempen’s shareholders also approved the proposed payment of a cash dividend of €1.45 per Class A ordinary share. Payment is conditional upon being in compliance with our stated capital ratio targets and as circumstances allow – such as the uncertainties over Covid-19 – in the opinion of the Statutory and Supervisory Boards. Payment will not be earlier than 1 October 2020, a decision taken in response to the advice of the European Central Bank (ECB) and De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB).

After the AGM, Willy Duron stepped down as chairman and member of the Supervisory Board, with Frans Blom taking over the chairmanship. Willy Duron had been a member of the Supervisory Board since 2007 and became its chairman in 2016. We are grateful to his many years of service to Van Lanschot Kempen.

