Corporate News Luxembourg, 28 May 2020

CPI FIM SA - Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

The annual general meeting of the shareholders of CPI FIM SA (the "Company") was held on 28 May 2020 in Luxembourg (the “Annual Meeting"), with approximately 97.3% of the voting rights present or represented.

The Annual Meeting approved the statutory annual accounts and consolidated annual accounts for the financial year ending 31 December 2019, as well as the allocation of financial results for the financial year ending 31 December 2019.

The Annual Meeting further granted a discharge to the members of the Company's Board of Directors as well as to the auditors for the performance of their duties during the financial year ending 31 December 2019.

The Annual Meeting also resolved to appoint the following persons as members of the Company's Board of Directors until the annual general meeting of 2021: Anita Dubost, David Greenbaum, Edward Hughes, and Scot Wardlaw. The Annual Meeting also approved Ernst & Young as an auditor of the Company until the annual general meeting of 2021.

The Company’s Board of Directors acknowledged the results of the Annual Meeting and elected David Greenbaum and Martin Nemecek to serve as Managing Directors (administrateurs délégués) of the Company.

