Leverkusen, Germany, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA; Frankfurt Stock Exchange: B8F) (the “Company”), an international biopharmaceutical company, an international biopharmaceutical company, announces the results of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held today on May 28, 2020. The shareholders present represented 76.31% of the registered share capital.

The shareholders approved the resolutions 2 to 6 proposed by the Management Board and Supervisory Board, published in the Federal Gazette on April 21, 2020. Resolution 7 as well as all supplementary motions submitted by the Deutsche Balaton Group did not obtain the required majorities and were rejected by the Annual General Meeting. No vote was required on agenda items 1 and 10.

"On behalf of the Management Board, I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support and trust,” commented Prof. Dr. Hermann Lübbert, CEO of Biofrontera AG.

The Company made use of the option provided by the German legislator in view of the coronavirus pandemic to conduct the ordinary AGM as a virtual meeting without the physical presence of shareholders or their proxies. Via a password-protected online platform, registered shareholders could, among other things, visually and audibly follow the entire Annual General Meeting, exercise their voting rights and submit questions until two days prior to the AGM.

Further information on the Annual General Meeting including the detailed voting results and the Management Board presentation can be found at: https://www.biofrontera.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting

