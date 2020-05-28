2020/2021 financial agenda
London, 28 May 2020 - INVIBES ADVERTISING, a company specializing in integrated advertising at the heart of editorial content for media sites (in-feed), today announces its financial agenda for 2020/2021:
All publications are disclosed after close of trading.
About INVIBES ADVERTISING
Founded in 2011, INVIBES ADVERTISING is an advanced technology company specialized in digital advertising. It has developed advertising solutions using an in-feed format built into media content. The principle is similar to social networks and it is optimized for dissemination in a closed network of media websites. Our clientele includes a large number of acclaimed companies: advertisers and media agencies.
INVIBES ADVERTISING is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: ALINV – ISIN: BE0974299316), and in 2019 achieved a place in FT1000 ranking, published each year by the Financial Times. For more information, please visit www.invibes.com.
Read our latest press releases at:
https://www.invibes.com/investors.html
Follow the latest news about INVIBES ADVERTISING on:
Linkedin: @Invibes advertising Twitter: @Invibes_adv Facebook: @Invibes advertising
Financial & Corporate Contacts
|INVIBES ADVERTISING
Kris VLAEMYNCK, CFO
kris.vlaemynck@invibes.com
|ACTIFIN, Investor Relations
Alexandre COMMEROT
acommerot@actifin.fr
+33 (0)1 56 88 11 11
|ATOUT CAPITAL, Listing Sponsor
Rodolphe OSSOLA
rodolphe.ossola@atoutcapital.com
+33 (0)1 56 69 61 80
|ACTIFIN, Financial Media Relations
Jennifer Jullia
jjullia@actifin.fr
+33 (0)1 56 88 11 19
Attachment
INVIBES ADVERTISING
Gent, BELGIUM
2020 05 28 - PR - Invibes Advertising - ENFILE URL | Copy the link below