EURONEXT CEASES LONDON REGULATORY ACTIVITIES

London– 28 May 2020 – Euronext today announces that it intends to cease its Recognised Investment Exchange (RIE) activities in the UK by 30 June, 2020. Today’s announcement follows an application to the FCA to revoke its licence for regulatory operations in the UK market. Euronext London’s RIE will remain regulated by the FCA until, subject to FCA approval, revocation becomes effective.

The Euronext London office will not be impacted by the closure of the market regulated by the current licence. Following the acquisitions of Euronext FX, Commcise and, more recently, Nord Pool, Euronext has recently increased its staff count from 30 to 55 in London. Euronext remains committed to its presence in the UK and in one of the world’s biggest financial centres, the City of London.

CONTACTS -

Media

Pauline Bucaille (Europe): +33 1 70 48 24 41; media@euronext.com

Michael Russell (Dublin/London): +353 1 617 4221; mrussell@euronext.com

Analysts & investors

Aurélie Cohen/Clément Kubiak +33 1 70 48 24 27; ir@euronext.com

