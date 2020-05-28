AS Pro Kapital Grupp informs about the changes in the Company’s subsidiaries. “Due to the wish to decrease his workload, Mr Ernesto Achille Preatoni has stepped down from the Council of all group companies. On one hand, we are involving the Management Team members of the mother company in the activities of the subsidiaries more, and on the mother company level the general meeting of shareholders has just elected a new Council member,” said Paolo Michelozzi, CEO of AS Pro Kapital Grupp.

As at 28 May 2020 the following Supervisory Boards of AS Pro Kapital Grupp and its subsidiaries shall continue in the following compositions:

Pro Kapital group companies in Estonia:

Supervisory Council of AS Pro Kapital Grupp – Emanuele Bozzone (Chairman), Petri Olkinuora, new member Oscar Crameri from 27 May 2020 Supervisory Council of AS Pro Kapital Eesti – Paolo Vittorio Michelozzi (Chairman), Emanuele Bozzone, new member Oscar Crameri from 23 May 2020 Supervisory Council of AS Tondi Kvartal – Allan Remmelkoor (Chairman), Emanuele Bozzone, new member Oscar Crameri from 23 May 2020 Supervisory Council of AS Tallinna Moekombinaat –Paolo Vittorio Michelozzi (Chairman), Emanuele Bozzone, new member Edoardo Axel Preatoni from 27 May 2020

Pro Kapital group company in Latvia

Supervisory Council of AS Pro Kapital Latvia – Emanuele Bozzone, Allan Remmelkoor, new member Edoardo Axel Preatoni from 28 May 2020

Summaries of the professional experience of Edoardo Axel Preatoni and Oscar Crameri can be found in their CVs, which are enclosed to this announcement. Edoardo Axel Preatoni does not hold any shares of the issuer, Oscar Crameri holds 15 000 shares of the issuer.





Allan Remmelkoor

Member of the Board

+372 614 4920

prokapital@prokapital.ee

