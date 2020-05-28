TROY, Mich., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DirectRx , a leading, mail order specialty pharmacy, today announced the addition of two new team members, along with a more than 50 percent increase in office space to accommodate its growing staff. The announcement was made by DirectRx President Marko Berishaj.



Amy Mulholland, head of Human Resources and Talent Management, will establish organization-wide processes that help realize the core values of DirectRx. She specializes in facilitating change and transition through strategic planning, organizational and leadership development, team building and visioning. Prior to DirectRx, Mulholland worked in higher education at Eastern Michigan University and in the automotive industry for large organizations such as Bosch, Benteler and TRW.

Mulholland has a B.A. in behavioral psychology from Western Michigan University and a M.A. in performance improvement and instructional design from the University of Michigan. In her free time, she enjoys golfing, gardening, boating and traveling.

As the first Assistant Director of Communications for DirectRx, Marina Lekocaj will focus on building and maintaining internal and external communications for the growing company. In this role she will create and build sales and marketing support, serve as a company liaison to patients, providers and other partners, and create and manage marketing and branding for the company. Lekocaj will also serve as the new team member liaison and help coordinate and organize employee/intern programs.

Prior to joining DirectRx, she served as a clinical development and strategies assistant manager for Gateway Pediatric Therapy, where she also provided 1:1 therapy to children. Lekocaj holds a bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University with a major in kinesiology and a minor in health promotion. Lekocaj is an active board member for The Gjergj Kastrioti Scholarship Fund.

DirectRx plans to continue its growth and expansion of service into all 50 states in the near future. Additionally, the company expects to hire additional team members at its expanded Troy, Mich. headquarters to help facilitate patient care and physician/manufacturer coordination, maintaining the high level of service to which it is committed.

DirectRx, an independent specialty pharmacy with dual accreditation from both ACHC and URAC, is dedicated to providing patients with unparalleled, personalized pharmaceutical care. Unlike other pharmacies, DirectRx is owned and operated by certified doctors of pharmacy. As a family-owned business, the company has grown to serve 44 states since its inception more than three decades ago. Investments in technology help to provide clients with accurate, timely orders. www.DirectRx.com

