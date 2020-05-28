New York, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report by Reports and Data, the global White Oil market is forecast to reach USD 6.4 Billion by 2027. The growing popularity in the Personal Care products around the globe has spurred the growth of White Oil. The increase in the application of the organic compound in various end-use industries has encouraged its growth, mainly the boost from the cosmetic and Pharmaceuticals industry. This finds its vast use in tires, Rubbers, Perfumes, Textiles, adhesives, and other sectors, including Agriculture.
White Oil Market has also found various application in Pharmaceutical and Food as processing Oil. The demand for these products is expected to grow in the coming years owing to its use in cosmetics as well as Pharma production. Thus, an increase in Personal care and luxurious way of life activities all across the globe, and expansion of medicine production will foster the market demand.
Strict government regulations regarding the impact of White Oil Market on the environment and concerns to the lower human hazards are expected to limit the market growth. However, an increase in the research and development for a safer White Oil application is expected to provide growth opportunities to the market vendors. Narrower product specification is also a potential restraint.
The COVID-19 impact:
COVID-19 has impacted the market negatively. The weaker consumer demand for lifestyle and well-being products due to the imposition of lockdown and social restrictions will harm the demand for cosmetics and automotive part production. The COVID-19 pandemic has crippled various industries, along with Personal care Industries. The activity will likely cease due to the imposition of lockdown and social distancing. Work will stop due to the supply chain disruption, the termination of contracts to control expenses, and the shortage of subcontractors and materials. However, the ease in restrictions and the government initiatives to start the economic activities in the consumer goods market creates hope for the imminent recovery of the market.
Further key findings from the report suggest
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global White Oil market on the basis of by application, and region:
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
