May 28, 2020 11:56 ET

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (“the Company”)

28 May 2020

Purchase of own securities and total voting rights

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that on 28 May 2020 the Company purchased for cancellation 152,800 Ordinary shares at a price of 64.6p per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company now consists of 121,145,736 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 0.01p each, with voting rights.

