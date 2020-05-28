Sevnica, Slovenia, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protect Pharmaceutical Corp. “OTC:(PRTT)” Protect Pharmaceutical Corp is excited to announce the commencement of its production of cannabis-based wine, also known as “Green Wine,” on its Mastnak Winery fields in Slovenia. The production will be done in cooperation with the Slovenian division of Rafarma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTC ticker: RAFA).



Mastnak Winery will dedicate approximately 25% of its 2020 production of non-sparkling white wine to produce the initial run of Green Wine (approximately 200,000 bottles). The barrels will be prepared during the 2020 harvesting season. The first bottles will be available for sale in the fall of 2021.

All Mastnak Winery grapes are currently grown utilizing the company’s proprietary “Super Fertilizer” known as Agropharmacy—a completely organic growth stimulant.

The cannabis for the Green Wine, which contains Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), will be supplied by Rafarma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTC ticker: RAFA). During the production process, dried cannabis wrapped in white cloth will be inserted into barrels of white wine (about 1/2 kilogram per barrel). Two types of cannabis, Sativa and Indica, will be aged in casks for a year. Rafarma Pharmaceuticals uses the biologically-clean Agropharmacy products for its production of cannabis as well.

Green wine is known to help its consumers relax more than with the standard wine. It has also been shown to aid in treating insomnia. The introduction of Green Wine is yet another exciting step in the company’s European expansion. Green Wine is expected to be in great demand, and could increase revenue per bottle substantially.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “to”, “plan”, “expect”, “believe”, anticipate”, “intend”, “could”, “would”, “estimate,” or “continue”, or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with OTC Markets. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

