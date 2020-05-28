May 28, 2020 11:58 ET

Octopus AIM VCT plc (“the Company”)

28 May 2020

Purchase of own securities and total voting rights

Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that on 28 May 2020 the Company purchased for cancellation 141,379 Ordinary shares at a price of 87.8p per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company is now 132,297,838 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of £0.01 each, with voting rights.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Graham Venables

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: 020 3935 3803