Brussels/San Francisco, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Digital asset security company NGRAVE (https://www.ngrave.io/) announced an Indiegogo campaign on May 26 for its flagship product NGRAVE ZERO, the world’s most secure crypto hardware wallet. The NGRAVE ZERO is the only product in the blockchain space with an EAL7 security certification, the highest level attainable in the world. ZERO works 100% offline, removing all online points of attack. It also comes with an extreme level of anti-tampering against physical attacks. Moreover, user experience is a key cornerstone in NGRAVE's product vision. The ZERO comes with a high quality 4inch touch screen, intuitive QR-code technology, and an elevated level of peace of mind, given the offline nature of the device.

NGRAVE’s Indiegogo campaign successfully raised the quadruple of its funding goal in its first 24 hours. As of this writing, the total stands at 110,000EUR ($121,000). Moreover, the first so-called “stretch goal” - a special perk that is unlocked upon reaching a certain funding objective - has been released as well: NGRAVE ZERO will now include multi-signature capabilities in the form of PSBT / Partially Signed Bitcoin Transactions - also known under BIP174. The next stretch goal will be unlocked at 150,000EUR, and will feature limited edition colors, available only to Indiegogo backers. The campaign will run until June 25, and with wallets already in production, backers can expect worldwide shipping in October 2020.



ZERO was developed in close collaboration with top tier companies including the world’s leading R&D and innovation hub for nanotechnology, imec, which taped the world’s first atom-size chip in 2018, and COSIC, a leading research group for applied industrial cryptography and hardware security, known for hacking the Tesla vehicles, twice.



The company also introduces GRAPHENE, the first encrypted, recoverable key backup in the industry. Replacing antiquated paper wallets, GRAPHENE is a cryptographic puzzle consisting of two durable stainless steel plates, fully resistant to a wide range of extreme circumstances. NGRAVE’s end-to-end solution also features the LIQUID, its mobile app that caters for a real-time overview of one’s crypto portfolio, with the private keys safe and sound on the offline ZERO.



NGRAVE also recently announced the addition to its team of world famous cryptographer and second reference of Satoshi’s original Bitcoin paper, Jean-Jacques Quisquater, who confirmed the importance of this new product suite: “In my experience and from what I’ve seen over a long period of time in the industry, NGRAVE is the most advanced solution and really exceeds the state-of-the-art as publicly known today. It is a solution that allows you to keep secure in the long term, and without any anxiety, your tokens and cryptocurrencies.”



Ram Shoham, founder and CEO of leading financial innovation lab Accelerator Frankfurt highlighted that he selected NGRAVE for their 2020 cohort, “out of 800 applicants, and as the first hardware company ever in our program, because of the team’s drive and conviction, as well as CEO Ruben Merre’s contagious passion.”



With cryptocurrency theft topping an astounding $4.5B in 2019, and according to CEO Ruben Merre “pulverizing the previous record of $2.5B in 2018”, Merre argues that “it is NGRAVE’s mission to radically improve your security and your ease of use when you’re managing your digital assets and cryptocurrencies. We empower you to start truly owning what is yours.”



NGRAVE’s hardware wallets are already in production in Belgium, with shipments on schedule for October 2020. The company’s Indiegogo campaign will help fund production to satisfy global demand and support marketing efforts. The NGRAVE ZERO will support 20+ tokens - including all 1000+ ERC20 tokens - in its first-shipped devices, with a simple integration process to add support for additional tokens.



ABOUT NGRAVE



NGRAVE is a digital asset security provider offering a user-friendly end-to-end solution for the self-sovereign management of individuals’ and businesses’ digital assets and cryptocurrencies. The NGRAVE product suite consists of hardware wallet NGRAVE ZERO, backup solution NGRAVE GRAPHENE, and mobile application NGRAVE LIQUID. Developed with world leaders in nanoelectronics, hardware security and applied cryptography, NGRAVE ZERO’s advanced features make it the most secure and easy to use crypto hardware wallet in the world. NGRAVE will support over 20 coins in its first shipped devices including Bitcoin, Ethereum (and ERC20 tokens), Ripple, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, EOS, and many others. To learn more about NGRAVE and its campaigns, click here.

Media Contact: Ruben Merre, CEO



Company Contact: press@ngrave.io, support@ngrave.io