Paris, France. May 28, 2020 – 6.00 PM CEST– Pixium Vision (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0011950641 - ALPIX), a bioelectronics company developing innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to lead more independent lives, held Its General Meeting today in a closed session, which adopted all the proposed resolutions.

The General Meeting has approved the renewal of Mr. Bernard Gilly, Mr. Lloyd Diamond and Mr. Robert Ten Hoedt as Directors for three years, and the renewal of Kreos Capital as Observer also for three years.

The Board of Directors meeting has renewed the term of office of Mr. Bernard Gilly as Chairman of the Board for three years.

The Board of Directors of Pixium Vision is composed of the following members:

Mr Bernard Gilly, Chairman of the Board

Mr Lloyd Diamond, Chief Executive Officer and Director

BPIfrance Participations, represented by Mrs Olivia Le Proux de la Rivière, Director

Sofinnova Partners, represented by Mr Gérard Hascoët, Director

Mrs Marie Meynadier, Independent Director

Robert J. W. Ten Hoedt, Independent Director

• Kreos Capital V (Expert Fund) LTD, represented by Mr Aris Constantidines, Observer

Contacts

Pixium Vision

Didier Laurens

Chief Financial Officer

investors@pixium-vision.com

+33 1 76 21 47 68 Media relations



LifeSci Advisors

Sophie Baumont



sophie@lifesciadvisors.com

+33 6 27 74 74 49 Investor relation

LifeSci Advisors

Guillaume van Renterghem

gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors .com

+33 6 69 99 37 83









Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision's bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Prima System sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant is in clinical testing for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD).

