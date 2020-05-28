JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX’s Pride in Service initiative was recognized with Engage for Good’s 2020 Gold Halo Award for Employee Engagement.

In 2018, CSX launched Pride in Service, a signature initiative to support and recognize military, veterans and first responder service members and their families. The initiative was quickly embraced by employees across the company’s 23-state footprint who have shown their passion for those who serve and generously donated their time to volunteer with nonprofit partners: Blue Star Families, First Responders Children’s Foundation, Operation Gratitude, Operation Homefront and Wounded Warrior Project. From connecting with families to bridge the civilian-military divide, to raising funds and participating in events, to writing letters of gratitude and packing care pouches, CSX employees have contributed nearly 5,000 hours to the cause and reached 85,000 individuals in the first full year of this program.

“CSX is honored to be recognized by Engage for Good with this prestigious gold halo award for our Pride in Service program,” said Nathan Goldman, executive vice president and chief legal officer for CSX. “At CSX, service is an integral part of our culture and we are so proud that approximately one in five of our employees have served our country and communities, either in the military or as a first responder.”

The Halo Awards, presented by Engage for Good, are North America’s highest honors for corporate social initiatives and cause marketing. This marks the 18th year that Engage for Good will honor businesses and nonprofits with Halo Awards.

“If the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it’s the importance of companies leading with purpose. The companies that have been able to quickly pivot and make a meaningful impact are the ones that already had a strong corporate social impact foundation they could activate and further engage during this time of crisis,” said Engage for Good President David Hessekiel.

While the pandemic has postponed in-person service events in CSX’s markets of operation, it has not stopped CSX from supporting the issue in creative ways. Employees have continued with virtual volunteerism by writing thank you letters, and CSX has donated transportation support for needed supplies and gifts of gratitude across the country and into the hands of front-line workers in hard-hit cities.

CSX has been recognized as one winner among a total of 28 category awards given out to programs judged the best social impact campaigns of 2019 at the first-ever Engage for Good Virtual Conference .

“This year’s recipients provide tangible examples of effective and innovative purpose-driven efforts and demonstrate the many ways companies and causes can collaborate to create meaningful business and social returns,” said Hessekiel.

