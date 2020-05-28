CAMP PENDLETON, CA, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semper Fi & America’s Fund is excited to announce that it has received $250,000 from The USAA Foundation, Inc. The gift is designated to help provide financial assistance for lost wages, groceries, home-delivered meals, household supplies, and other needs for service members, veterans, and family members facing financial stress due to COVID-19.

“As a virtual nonprofit, we are well situated to meet the unique challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic head-on and have taken extensive action already,” said Semper Fi Fund President, CEO and Founder Karen Guenther. “This generous gift will have an enormous impact on our service members and their families. On behalf of the military community we serve and all of us here at The Fund, we extend our deepest gratitude to The USAA Foundation, Inc.”

“USAA’s mission calls us to help military families achieve financial security, and we believe that supporting military-focused organizations and the communities where we work and live is part of that mission,” said USAA SVP for Corporate Responsibility and Community Affairs Harriet Dominique. “The USAA Foundation, Inc. supports vital nonprofit organizations that make a positive impact on the resilience and wellbeing of military families.”

Immediate, life-essential assistance to veterans and families being provided by The Fund during the COVID-19 crisis include:

Financial support to acquire food, supplies and medicine for immediate needs during short-term potential shortages

Immediate financial assistance for daily expenses for service members and/or spouses who are facing unemployment and need an immediate cash infusion

Financial assistance due to lost income to cover phone bills, rent, mortgage payments and car payments

Gas cards so family members can help service members and provide support (whether for childcare, physical support for those severely injured or general family support)

Food and financial assistance for cancer patients and elderly Vietnam veterans who are at higher risk

As one of only two veteran non-profits to receive an A+ from Charity Watch and named one of the nation’s highest-rated and most transparent charities by Charity Navigator and GuideStar, The Semper Fi & America’s Fund provides immediate financial assistance and lifetime support for veterans during their time of recovery and transition back into civilian life. Since 2004, the Fund has issued $218 million in assistance to 24,500 service members, with an unprecedented 24-to-72-hour turnaround for funds to be issued after a grant is approved.

About Semper Fi & America’s Fund

Semper Fi Fund & America’s Fund is dedicated to embracing our Combat Wounded, Ill and Injured Active Duty and Veteran communities. We put our arms around Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard Service Members and their Families. Case Managers work one-on-one with service members and veterans to understand and support their individual needs right now and throughout their lifetimes. The Fund keeps its overhead exceptionally low in order to have the greatest impact on the lives of service members and veterans, and has been awarded the highest ratings from watchdog groups: A+ from CharityWatch, nine consecutive 4-Star ratings from Charity Navigator (an achievement attained by only 3% of rated charities) and the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar. Learn more at semperfifund.org.

John Schiavi Semper Fi Fund 781-354-6826 john.schiavi@semperfifund.org