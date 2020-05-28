BEDFORD, N.H., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Kentico Software, a leading digital experience vendor, announced the launch of Kentico Xperience, a new brand for its award-winning digital experience platform (DXP) that combines advanced capabilities, short time to value, and ease of use backed by market-leading support and a global network of implementation partners. It aims to help companies accelerate their digital transformation.



Addressing the growing importance of digital experiences

In times of social distancing, digital experiences become even more important and many companies are pushed to rethink their business model.

“In the past, companies invested in digital experiences to gain a competitive advantage. Today, providing a great digital experience is often a permission to play. With Kentico Xperience, we provide a solution that helps any business accelerate their digital transformation and come out as a winner,” said Petr Palas, CEO of Kentico Software.

A new brand for an established product

In 2011, Kentico EMS was one of the very first platforms combining content management, digital marketing, and commerce capabilities in a single, fully integrated platform. Over the years, its features have continued to expand, leading to a growth in popularity with organizations across many industries, including finance, health, consumer goods, and more. Today, it powers digital experiences across more than 30,000 websites globally, including Allergan, Ingram Micro, Konica Minolta, Land O’ Lakes, PPG, and Red Cross.

The new brand, Kentico Xperience, replaces product names Kentico CMS and Kentico EMS, and emphasizes the sophisticated digital experience capabilities available in the platform.

As part of the product brand launch, Kentico has two new websites: www.kentico.com for its core company information, and xperience.io dedicated to its digital experience platform.

About Kentico Xperience

Kentico Xperience is the award-winning digital experience platform that combines content management, digital marketing, and commerce. Available on-premises or in the cloud, Kentico Xperience is an easy-to-use solution for modern websites. It provides personalized experiences and integrates seamlessly into any technology stack. Kentico Xperience empowers companies and brands to increase customer engagement, deliver personalized content to the right audience, and optimize performance to win more clients. Its advanced capabilities, short time to value, and ease of use are backed by market-leading support and a global network of implementation partners.

Kentico Xperience was first introduced in 2004 by Kentico Software, a technology company headquartered in the Czech Republic with offices in the US, UK, Netherlands, Singapore, and Australia. Kentico has more than 1,000 digital solution partners and powers over 30,000 websites across 120 countries. Customers using Kentico Xperience include Allergan, Ingram Micro Konica Minolta, Land O’ Lakes, PPG, and Red Cross.