Mamaroneck, NY , May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topspin Consumer Partners announced today that it has led an investment in reCommerce, a rapidly growing, technology-enabled selling partner of brands through Amazon. reCommerce offers leading consumer brands an end-to-end solution on Amazon, allowing them to capitalize on growing demand and navigate the complexities of the world’s largest online marketplace. reCommerce combines its proprietary in-house technology platform with world class creative, marketing, data analytics, brand protection, and logistics services to drive the growth of leading brands on Amazon. In conjunction with the transaction, Balance Point Capital provided a unitranche loan facility and equity co-investment. Baird served as exclusive financial advisor to reCommerce. Lowenstein Sandler, LLP served as legal advisor to Topspin.



Topspin has partnered with the existing co-founders of the company, Taylor Hamilton and Jesse Tomalty, who will maintain a significant stake in the business and continue to lead the organization. Mr. Hamilton and Mr. Tomalty have extensive experience in both the e-commerce and consumer goods industries and have built a robust team of experienced professionals that have helped position reCommerce as the world’s premier Amazon selling partner for leading consumer brands in health and wellness, beauty, personal care and other industry verticals. “We are excited to partner with Topspin to help accelerate our growth and further enhance our value proposition,” stated Mr. Hamilton, the company’s CEO. “Our focus has always been, and will continue to be, driving success for our brand partners on Amazon by providing an innovative offering that is unmatched anywhere in the marketplace. Topspin’s deep experience in e-commerce and consumer goods, and their strong alignment with our company culture, make them the ideal partner to help us build upon our offering and expand our brand network.”



Leigh Randall, Managing Partner of Topspin, said, “We have long held a bullish view on the potential of the Amazon marketplace and believe that reCommerce has developed a truly groundbreaking, best-in-class business model for prominent consumer brands that sell through the channel. We are delighted to partner with the team of this outstanding company and believe that our prior experience with branded consumer products and the Amazon platform will help the management team achieve its lofty goals.”



For more information on reCommerce, please visit recommercebrands.com.



About Topspin Consumer Partners



Topspin Consumer Partners is a Mamaroneck, NY-based private equity firm that makes investments in established, profitable and fast-growing middle-market consumer businesses. The firm invests across a number of sub-verticals within consumer, including health & wellness, personal care/beauty, food/beverage, household goods, and juvenile products. The Topspin team has considerable operational expertise and collaborates with founder-owners and management teams to build businesses of varying stages and sizes. Further information on Topspin can be found at www.topspincp.com.



