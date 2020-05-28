Atlanta, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Georgia State University’s Robinson College of Business will introduce three stand-alone graduate certificates in fall 2020 to address current and emerging market demand for innovation.

Credits earned in the certificate programs can potentially be applied to Robinson’s part-time MBA and select master’s degree programs.

The four-course, two-semester certificates in artificial intelligence innovation, disruptive innovation and entrepreneurship, and fintech innovation were developed in consultation with executives from Anthem, AT&T, The Coca-Cola Company, The Home Depot, NCR, State Farm and VMware, among others. Students take the courses virtually through Robinson Anywhere, the most advanced digital teaching platform in the South. Each certificate consists of 12 credit hours and includes three required courses and one elective.

The programs share a required first-semester course, Innovation Studio, in which students learn to apply design thinking systems and lean startup methodologies to approach and solve problems. Working in interdisciplinary teams, they conduct interviews and experiments, and test prototypes to verify the viability of new technologies, business models, products, services and potential business ventures. They also become comfortable with ambiguity, experimentation and online collaboration.

“Profound digital transformation and revolutionary technologies are affecting business and society. Knowledge about these changes is critical to ensure today’s business leaders succeed in this rapidly changing landscape,” said Richard Phillips, dean of the Robinson College. “But knowing is not the same as doing. Individuals must demonstrate the ability to apply these technologies.”

“The Innovation Studio is central to these certificate offerings,” said Brian Jennings, associate dean for graduate programs and executive education. “It provides a creative, experimental environment where students build skills such as critical thinking, emotional intelligence, social influence and communication. This is a prime example of the college’s vision, ‘No one gets closer to business than Robinson.’”

