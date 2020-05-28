MCLEAN, Va., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today announced the launch of a new website providing key resources for lenders and investors as the company transitions from the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). The announcement comes alongside announcements made by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) and Fannie Mae.



The company released the following statement, which is attributed to Mike Hutchins, Freddie Mac Executive Vice President and Head of Investments and Capital Markets.

“The successful transition from LIBOR to alternative reference rates remains one of our top priorities as we approach its potential cessation. Freddie Mac’s new LIBOR Transition website is designed to help lenders and investors efficiently access information they need to achieve this important goal.”

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac, and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

