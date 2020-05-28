NEW YORK, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global web content management market is estimated to be valued at USD 5.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 13.5 billion by 2025, growing at CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period (2020–2025).



Industry Insights by Type (Solution (Web Experience Management, Digital Marketing Content Management, Content Analytics, Digital Asset Management Integration, Web Creation and Edit Tools, Mobile and Social Media Content Management), Service (Implementation, Training & Support, and Consulting), by Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises), by Deployment Type (On-Premise and Cloud), by Industry (Government, BFSI, Retail & Consumer Goods, Education, Telecom & IT, Media & Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality, Healthcare, and Others)

The increasing adoption of digital marketing by different industry verticals, increasing focus on customer engagement solutions, technological advancements, increasing adoption of web-based business solutions, and implementation of multi-channel customer engagement solutions are the key factors leading to the growth in the web content management market, globally.

With the increasing competition in the online industry, customers have high bargaining power, therefore companies are focusing on the value creation for the customer engagement, loyalty, and retention, which is anticipated to fuel the growth of the web content management market across the globe. Different companies across the globe are adopting digital marketing strategy for customer engagement and marketing their products and services. Digital marketing has become a mandatory strategic option to thrive in online business challenges. This leads to the adoption of content management solutions and services by these companies across the globe.

With the increasing competition in the online industry, customers have high bargaining power, therefore companies are focusing on the value creation for the customer engagement, loyalty, and retention, which is anticipated to fuel the growth of the web content management market across the globe. Different companies across the globe are adopting digital marketing strategy for customer engagement and marketing their products and services. Digital marketing has become a mandatory strategic option to thrive in online business challenges. This leads to the adoption of content management solutions and services by these companies across the globe.

Explore key industry insights in 195 tables and 106 figures from the 190 pages of report, “Global Web Content Management Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 - Industry Insights by Type (Solution (Web Experience Management, Digital Marketing Content Management, Content Analytics, Digital Asset Management Integration, Web Creation and Edit Tools, Mobile and Social Media Content Management), Service (Implementation, Training & Support, and Consulting), by Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises), by Deployment Type (On-Premise and Cloud), by Industry (Government, BFSI, Retail & Consumer Goods, Education, Telecom & IT, Media & Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality, Healthcare, and Others)”

Based on type, the web content management market is categorized into solutions and services. The solutions segment is categorized into web experience management, digital marketing content management, content analytics, digital asset management integration, web creation and edit tools, mobile and social media content management. The digital marketing content management holds the largest share in the market, due to the increasing penetration of smartphones and increasing number of social media users, the market for mobile and social media content management is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of organization size, the web content management market is segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. Of both, the categories, the web content management market finds its larger application in large enterprises. The market for small and medium enterprises is anticipated to witness the higher growth during the forecast period due to the increasing awareness among these organizations regarding the usage of web-based services for customer engagement, increasing reliance on social media for digital marketing, and increasing focus on content management for large scale customer engagement.

North America is the largest web content management industry in 2019, due to the presence of a large number of web content provider and competition among them, developed information and communication technology industry, high reliance on digital marketing solutions. Moreover, the internet penetration rate and number of smartphone users are very high in the region which provides companies to exploit business opportunities through online customer engagement. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest demand for web content management solutions and services due to the increasing internet penetration, and increasing number of smartphone users.

Market players in the web content management industry are focusing on digital marketing solutions, strengthening B2C relationship, and use of artificial intelligence and automation for catering to the demand of consumers. Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, OpenText Corporation, Adobe Systems Incorporated, E-Spirit AG, Aquia, Inc., Sitecore Corporation A/S, SDL PLC, IBM Corporation, Rackspace Hosting Incorporation, Crownpeak Technology, and Episerver, Inc. are some of the key players offering solutions in Web Content Management industry.

Global Web Content Management Market Coverage

Type Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Solution Web Experience Management Digital Marketing Content Management Content Analytics Digital Asset Management Integration Web Creation and Edit Tools Mobile and Social Media Content Management

Service Implementation, Training & Support Consulting



Organization Size Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Deployment Type Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

On-Premise

Cloud

Industry Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Government

BFSI

Retail & Consumer Goods

Education

Telecom & IT

Media & Entertainment

Travel & Hospitality

Healthcare

Others

Geographical Segmentation

Web content management Market by Region

North America

By Type

By Organization Size

By Deployment type

By Industry

By Country U.S. Canada



Europe

By Type

By Organization Size

By Deployment type

By Industry

By Country Germany Russia France Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific

By Type

By Organization Size

By Deployment type

By Industry

By Country China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific



Latin America

By Type

By Organization Size

By Deployment type

By Industry

By Country Brazil Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa (MEA)

By Type

By Organization Size

By Deployment type

By Industry

By Country Egypt Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA



