QUÉBEC CITY, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robex Resources Inc. ("Robex" or "the Company") (TSXV: RBX/FWB: RB4) is pleased to publish their financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
All amounts are in Canadian dollars (CAD).
Highlights for the first quarter of 2020:
Mining Operation: Nampala, Mali
|Quarters ended March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Operating Data
|Ore mined (tonnes)
|502,280
|498,433
|Ore processed (tonnes)
|476,720
|424,561
|Waste mined (tonnes)
|1,350,806
|817,729
|Operational stripping ratio
|2.7
|1.6
|Head grade (gpt)
|1.10
|0.95
|Recovery (%)
|88.8
|%
|85.0
|%
|Gold ounces produced
|14,918
|11,291
|Gold ounces sold
|14,646
|10,935
|Financial Data
|(rounded off to the nearest thousand dollars)
|Revenue – Gold sales
|30,864,000
|18,870,000
|Mining operation expenses
|7,436,000
|7,131,000
|Mining royalties
|770,000
|588,000
|Administrative expenses
|1,650,000
|1,774,000
|Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of intangible assets
|7,387,000
|8,363,000
|Segment operating income
|13,621,000
|1,014,000
|Statistics
|(in dollars)
|Average realized selling price (per ounce)
|2,107
|1,726
|Cash operating cost (per tonne processed)3
|17
|18
|Total cash cost (per ounce sold)3
|560
|706
|All-in sustaining cost (per ounce sold)3
|968
|1,053
|Administrative expenses (per ounce sold)
|113
|162
|Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (per ounce sold)
|504
|765
Robex’s MD&A and the condensed interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited) are available on the Company's website in the Investors section at robexgold.com. These reports and other documents produced by the Company are also available at sedar.com.
A word from the President Mr. Georges Cohen:
Beyond the improved results due to the increased price of gold, 2020 is looking promising for the Company on many levels, in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic. I would like to congratulate all the employees who are working tirelessly to reach the objectives set by Robex’s management, and to thank all those who made the Nampala mine’s lockdown possible in order to ensure continued mining.
Despite our ore’s low grade, tight management of production costs will enable us to obtain one of the lowest cash costs per ounce of gold in the sector.
For information:
Robex Resources Inc.
Benjamin Cohen, CEO
Augustin Rousselet, CFO/COO
Head office: (581) 741-7421
info@robexgold.com
This news release contains statements that may be considered “forecast information” or “forecast statements” in terms of security rights. These forecasts are subject to uncertainties and risks, some of which are beyond the control of Robex. Achievements and final results may differ significantly from forecasts made implicitly or explicitly. These differences can be attributed to many factors, including market volatility, the impact of the exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations, mispricing, the environment (hardening of regulations), unforeseen geological situations, unfavourable operating conditions, political risks inherent in mining in developing countries, changes in government policies or regulations (laws and policies), an inability to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government agencies, or any other risk associated with mining and development. There can be no assurance that the circumstances set out in these forecasts will occur, or even benefit Robex, if any. The forecasts are based on the estimates and opinions of the Robex management team at the time of publication. Robex makes no commitment to make any updates or changes to these publicly available forecasts based on new information or events, or for any other reason, except as required by applicable security laws. The TSX Venture Exchange or the Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) assumes no responsibility for the authenticity or accuracy of this news release.
1 Total cash cost is non-IFRS financial measure for which there is no standardized definition under IFRS. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" section of the MD&A.
2 Cash flows from operating activities exclude net change in non-cash working capital items.
3 Cash flows from operating activities per share, cash operating cost, total cash cost and all-in sustaining cost are non-IFRS financial measure for which there is no standardized definition under IFRS. Refer to the "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" section of the MD&A.
Robex Resources Inc.
Quebec, Quebec, CANADA
