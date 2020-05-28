CALGARY, Alberta, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (TSXV: SUGR, SUGR.WT) ("Sugarbud") is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced $5.0 million senior secured credit facility with Connect First Credit Union Ltd (“First Calgary”).

“Our new credit facility with First Calgary provides a significant injection of working capital to the Company – materially addressing our working capital needs through the balance of 2020, after which, we anticipate being operating cash flow positive,” stated Sugarbud Chief Executive Officer, John Kondrosky. “We also view this credit facility as a strong vote of confidence from a tier one lender in our organization and our ability to continue to successfully execute against our operating plan and primary corporate objectives,” added Mr. Kondrosky.

The committed rate under the credit facility is the Canada Bond rate for 5 years + 3.55% with a minimum floor rate of 4.25%. The full amount of the new debt facility is now available and will be partially used to repay the $2.04 million outstanding under the previous debt facility and for ongoing working capital purposes. Additional details in respect of the new credit facility are included in the Company's press release dated May 22, 2020.

Read: Sugarbud Announces Non-Dilutive Secured $5.0 Million Credit Facility with Connect First Credit Union Ltd.

About Sugarbud

Sugarbud is a federally licensed, Alberta-based, craft cannabis company; focused on the cultivation and production of superior, select-batch, craft cannabis products. Our mission is to become a trusted and well-respected brand - renowned for providing exceptionally high-quality craft cannabis products - thereby delighting the most discerning of cannabis consumers.

http://www.sugarbud.ca/

John Kondrosky

Chief Executive Officer

Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp.

Phone: (604) 499-7847

E-mail: johnk@sugarbud.ca

Investor Relations Contact

Gary Perkins, President

Tekkfund Capital Corp.

Tel: (416) 882-0020

E-mail: garyperkins@rogers.com

Website: http://www.sugarbud.ca/

Address: Suite 620, 634 - 6th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta T2P 0S4

Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. More particularly, and without limitation, this news release contains statements concerning: Sugarbud’s assessment of future plans, operations and cannabis cultivation; the Company's ability to remain operating in accordance with developing public health efforts to contain COVID-19; and the credit facility with First Calgary and use of proceeds therefrom. When used in this document, the words “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intent,” “may,” “project,” “should,” and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded on the basis of expectations and assumptions made by Sugarbud. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties, and although Sugarbud believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to: currently contemplated expansion and development plans may cease or otherwise change; production of cannabis may be lower than expected, Sugarbud may not obtain the required approvals from Health Canada, including approving an amendment to its dried cannabis sales licence to permit interprovincial sales; demand for Sugarbud's products may be lower than anticipated; results of production and sale activities; results of scientific research; changes in prices and costs of inputs; demand for labour; demand for products; failure of counter-parties to perform contractual obligations; failure to maintain consumer brand recognition and loyalty of customers; reliance on relationships with wholesalers and retailers for distribution of products and failure to maintain strategic business relationships; intense competition, including from illicit sources; uncertainty and continued evolution of markets; product liability litigation; reliance on information technology; infringement on intellectual property; failure to benefit from partnerships; sensitivity of end-customers to increased sales taxes and economic conditions; failure to comply with certain regulations; departure of key management personnel or inability to attract and retain talent; actions and initiatives of federal and provincial governments and changes to government actions, initiatives and policies and the execution and impact thereof; the ability to implement corporate strategies; the state of domestic capital markets; the ability to obtain additional financing, including pursuant to equipment lease arrangements; changes in general market conditions; industry conditions and events; the size of the medical marijuana market and the recreational marijuana market; government regulations, including future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical and recreational marijuana; construction delays; risks inherent in the agricultural business, such as insects, plant diseases and similar agricultural risks which can have a significant impact on the size and quality of the harvest of cannabis crops; competition from other industry participants; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by Sugarbud with securities regulatory authorities. In addition, the Company cautions that current global uncertainty with respect to the spread of the COVID-19 virus and its effect on the broader global economy may have a significant negative effect on the Company. While the precise impact of the COVID-19 virus on the Company remain unknown, rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus may have a material adverse effect on global economic activity, and can result in volatility and disruption to global supply chains, operations, mobility of people and the financial markets, which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, inflation, business, financial conditions, results of operations and other factors relevant to the Company. Please refer to Sugarbud’s most recent annual information form and management’s discussion and analysis for additional risk factors relating to Sugarbud, which can be accessed under Sugarbud’s profile on www.sedar.com.

This news release contains future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, “FOFI”) about Sugarbud’s operations, future cannabis production and revenue projections, credit facility and use of proceeds therefrom, cash flow, including the expectation of being cash flow positive after 2020, working capital requirements and components thereof, all of which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set forth in the above paragraph. FOFI contained in this document was approved by management as of the date of this document and was provided for the purpose of providing further information about Sugarbud’s future business operations. Sugarbud disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any FOFI contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required pursuant to applicable law. Readers are cautioned that the FOFI contained in this document should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein.

Except as required by applicable laws, Sugarbud does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSXV nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.