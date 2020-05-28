RADNOR, Pa., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS) (“Marinus” or the “Company”), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders, today announced that it intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. All of the shares to be sold in the offering will be offered by Marinus. The offering is subject to market conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. In addition, Marinus intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15 percent of the number of shares offered in the public offering.



Cowen and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey is acting as a bookrunner for the offering. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. is acting as lead manager for the offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as co-manager for the offering.

Marinus intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to fund the development of its product candidates and for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, capital expenditures, research and development expenditures, clinical trial expenditures, acquisitions of new technologies, products or businesses, and investments.

The securities described above are being offered by the Company pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-221243) previously filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 1, 2017.

The securities will be offered by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement, when available, and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com , or Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., 499 Park Avenue, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022, Attn: Capital Markets Department, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Ganaxolone is a positive allosteric modulator of GABA A receptors that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure, anti-depressant, and anti-anxiety effects. Ganaxolone is being developed in IV and oral dose forms intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. Marinus is conducting the first ever Phase 3 pivotal trial in children with CDKL5 deficiency disorder, along with a Phase 2 trial in Tuberous Sclerosis Complex, and a Phase 2 biomarker driven proof of concept trial in PCDH19-related epilepsy. The Company intends to initiate a Phase 3 trial in status epilepticus.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent any statements made in this press release deal with information that is not historical, these are forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing and success of the proposed offering, as well as the anticipated use of proceeds for the proposed offering and other statements identified by words such as “will,” “potential,” “could,” “can,” “believe,” “intends,” “continue,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “may,” other words of similar meaning or the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Uncertainties and risks may cause the Company’s actual results to be materially different than those expressed in or implied by the Company’s forward-looking statements. For the Company, this includes satisfaction of the customary closing conditions of the offering, delays in obtaining required stock exchange or other regulatory approvals, stock price volatility and the impact of general business and economic conditions. More detailed information on these and additional factors that could affect the Company’s actual results are described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.