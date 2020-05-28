NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing clinically differentiated, novel small molecule therapeutics that target fundamental pathways of cancers, today announced that Anthony Sun, MD, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zentalis, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible through the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.zentalis.com . Following the event, an archived webcast will be available on the Zentalis website.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing clinically differentiated, novel small molecule therapeutics that target fundamental biological pathways in cancer. In addition to its lead program, ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for estrogen-receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer, the Company is developing a broad pipeline of oncology candidates, targeting areas of major unmet medical need. The Company has offices in New York and San Diego. For more information, please visit www.zentalis.com .

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Thomas Hoffmann

Solebury Trout

1.646.378.2931

thoffmann@soleburytrout.com

Media Contact:

Julia Deutsch

Solebury Trout

1.646.378.2967