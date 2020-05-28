ATLANTA, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardlytics, Inc. , (NASDAQ: CDLX), a purchase intelligence platform that makes marketing more relevant and measurable, today announced it will present at two upcoming conferences: the Bank of America 2020 Global Technology Conference and the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference.



Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Lynne Laube, will present at the Bank of America Conference on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time and will be webcast live.



Ms. Laube will present at the William Blair Conference on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time and will be webcast live.

A live audio webcast of each event will be available on the Cardlytics Investor Relations website at http://ir.cardlytics.com/ . After the events, an archive of the webcasts will also be available for a limited time on the Cardlytics Investor Relations website.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) uses purchase intelligence to make marketing more relevant and measurable. We partner with financial institutions to run their banking rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen banking relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach, and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in London, New York, San Francisco and Visakhapatnam. Learn more at www.cardlytics.com .

