NEW YORK, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. or “DigitalAMN” (OTCMKTS: DATI), a Public Accelerator-Incubator (“PAI”), announced today, that the Company has retained Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC) to help expand its communication efforts by EMC providing investor relations services to ensure proper and appropriate marketing to DATI’s public marketplace.



“As a business management consultant in the microcap space and as DigitialAMN’s CEO, I am abundantly aware of the CEO’s responsibility to ensure that both shareholders and the general marketplace, are efficiently and compliantly kept abreast about the Company’s operations and events,” stated Ajene Watson, CEO of Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. “On the same note, I am clear that there is a difference between appropriate marketing, communication and investor relations vs. what is inappropriate.”

“When it comes to investor relations, there is an art to doing it correctly – to help facilitate a company’s long-term messaging and overall growth, while at the same time adhering to SEC regulations. Given my background, I take proper communication in the public markets as serious as I do my fight against toxic financing. So, when choosing a firm to handle such sensitive tasks, we did not choose lightly, nor decide quickly. Our courtship with Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC began in late 2019, with preliminary discussions and a trial engagement. However, because they do not accept just anyone as a client, we had to meet their criteria, just as much as they had to meet ours. As mentioned in a recent Coffee Talk, the folks over at EMC have been specializing in this arena for over 20 years and have a talent for getting a company’s message out there, the right way, and they have a highly regarded reputation.

We are excited to work with EMC, to ensure that our message is perfected, and the proper information gets disseminated appropriately to our target audience.”

James Painter, President of EMC, said, “We are looking forward to working with the DigitalAMN’s talented team and to effectively communicate Digital AMN’s PAI ecosystem and their on-going business strategies to the public in compliance with OTC Markets Promotional guidelines.”

To view the Company’s most recent shareholder update, please visit https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/05/27/2039238/0/en/DigitalAMN-Issues-Update-on-Path-Forward-Amid-COVID-19-Disruptions.html

ABOUT Emerging Markets Consulting LLC

Based in Clermont, Florida, Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC) brings over 20 years combined experience in the investor relations industry. EMC is an international investor relations firm with affiliates around the world. EMC is relationship-driven and results-oriented with the goal of seeking attractive emerging companies and concentrating its resources and efforts to serve a limited number of high-quality clients. For more information, visit EMC's website at www.emergingmarketsllc.com.

ABOUT Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc.

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. ( OTCMKTS: DATI ) is the first company to utilize the Public Accelerator-Incubator (PAI) model, with the intent to follow the global success of accelerators and incubators around the world, adding niche opportunities to both the microcap and startup communities. As a PAI, Digital Asset Monetary Network will develop and acquire innovations that solve problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/OTC_DATI

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/digitalamn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/digitalamn/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DigitalAssetMonetaryNetwork/

For investor and general information, please email info@DigitalAMN.com



Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the Company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "expect," "intends," "intend," "anticipate," "anticipates," "plans," "plan," to be uncertain and forward-looking. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication of Digital AMN’s future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.