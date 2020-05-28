﻿CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface Oncology (Nasdaq: SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today announced that its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders has been changed to a virtual meeting as a result of continuing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting will still be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EDT, as previously announced. Stockholders will only be able to participate in this year’s Annual Meeting via the virtual meeting. This change is reflective of the public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, government restrictions limiting the size of gatherings, and supporting the health and well-being of Surface Oncology’s stockholders, directors and employees, and their communities.

Stockholders are entitled to participate in and vote at the Annual Meeting if they were a stockholder at the close of business on April 15, 2020, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by the stockholder’s bank, broker or nominee as of such record date. To access, participate in and vote at the Annual Meeting, stockholders must register in advance at the Meeting Registration Website ( https://viewproxy.com/SurfaceOncology/2020 ) prior to the deadline of 11:59 p.m. EDT on June 8, 2020. Upon completing registration, eligible participants will receive further instructions via email, including unique links that will allow such eligible participants to access the meeting. Eligible participants who have difficulty accessing the virtual meeting or the Meeting Registration Website may call the technical support number provided.

Please note that the proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

All stockholders — whether attending the Annual Meeting or not — are encouraged to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials. Stockholders may also vote online during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the Meeting Registration Website.

About Surface Oncology:

Surface Oncology is an immuno-oncology company developing next-generation antibody therapies focused on the tumor microenvironment. Its pipeline includes two wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), a clinical-stage collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930), and two preclinical programs, each focused primarily on activating natural killer cells (via targeting CD112R, also known as PVRIG) or depleting regulatory T cells (via targeting CCR8). Surface’s novel cancer immunotherapies are designed to achieve a clinically meaningful and sustained anti-tumor response and may be used alone or in combination with other therapies. For more information, please visit www.surfaceoncology.com .

Contacts:

Investors

Matt Lane

matt@gilmartinir.com

617-901-7698