AUSTIN, Tx., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of human enzyme therapeutics as innovative solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases, today announced that, due to the public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the location of the Company’s 2020 annual meeting of stockholders has been changed and will be held in a virtual meeting format only. As previously announced, the annual meeting will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. To be admitted to the annual meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AGLE2020 , stockholders must enter the control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form or notice previously received. Further information regarding this change to the location of the annual meeting can be found in the supplemental proxy materials filed by Aeglea with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 28, 2020.



About Agelea BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company redefining the potential of human enzyme therapeutics to benefit people with rare and other high burden diseases. Aeglea's lead product candidate, pegzilarginase, is in a pivotal Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency and has received both Rare Pediatric Disease and Breakthrough Therapy Designations. The Company received approval of its Clinical Trial Application (CTA) for ACN00177 for the treatment of Homocystinuria by the United Kingdom’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). Aeglea has an active discovery platform, with the most advanced program for Cystinuria. For more information, please visit http://aegleabio.com .

Safe Harbor / Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our plans to hold the 2020 annual meeting of stockholders. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect our business and its financial results are detailed in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and other reports as filed with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Media Contact:

Kelly Boothe, Ph.D.

Director, Corporate Communications

Aeglea BioTherapeutics

512.399.5458

media@aegleabio.com

Investor Contact:

Joey Perrone

Senior Director, Finance & Investor Relations

Aeglea BioTherapeutics

investors@aegleabio.com



