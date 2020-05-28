FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, announced today that Terrie Curran, President and Chief Executive Officer and Azmi Nabulsi, M.D., Chief Operating Officer, will present at three upcoming virtual investor conferences in June, including:



Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date: June 3, 2020

Time: 3:30 pm EDT





Date: June 11, 2020

Time: 2:10 pm EDT



BMO Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference

Date: June 23, 2020

Time: 4:00 pm EDT

Executive management will also participate in one-on-one meetings during the conferences.

To access the live webcast and archived recordings for each presentation, visit the News & Events section of the Phathom website at www.investors.phathompharma.com . Recordings will be available for 30 days following each event.

About Phathom

Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Phathom has licensed the exclusive rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a novel potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late-stage development for the treatment of acid-related disorders. For more information about Phathom, visit the company’s website at www.phathompharma.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/phathompharma .

CONTACTS

Media Contacts:

Joe Hand

1-877-742-8466

info@phathompharma.com

Nick Benedetto

1-877-742-8466

media@phathompharma.com