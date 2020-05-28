New York, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Adhesives and sealants market is forecast to reach USD 81.2 Billion by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 5.13%, and the market was valued at USD 55.7 Billion in 2019. The similar characteristics of Adhesives and sealants result in them serving similar end-user segments. The adhesive is a chemical mixture which is applied to join two surfaces together, a sealant is a semisolid material, which is used to prevent leakage. They are manufactured with similar technologies and chemicals. Adhesives show high tensile and shear strength, whereas sealants are used to fill gaps and resist the movement of substrates and show relatively low strength compared to adhesives but exhibit greater flexibility. Adhesives are used to bond dissimilar metals, and sealants are used as substitutes of synthetic substrate for traditional material.
Glass building construction requires the use of sealants in the panels, for a stable structure. The main challenge the industry faces are the volatile cost of the raw material used for the production of adhesive and sealant products. The market is mainly driven by the robust growth and demand in the packaging industry due to the enormous demand and rise of the food and package industry. The market can be hindered by stringent regulations regarding VOC emissions.
Covid-19 Impact
Covid-19 has impacted every primary industry, including packaging, construction, and automobile. Transportation is a sharply hit sector, with the imposition of lockdown around the globe, the supply chain has been completely disrupted. Production and manufacturing are halted. This has had a very adverse impact on the Adhesives and sealants market. The construction industry has suffered grave loss as well, with the healthy norms of social distancing gatherings of groups in a large number of people have stopped; hence the construction utilization of adhesives has come to a standstill. Packaging demand has also suffered from the covid-19 scare; the online retail market has suffered. The requirement of hot melt adhesives and sealants market has increased as they are helping in the production of masks.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Adhesives and sealants market on the basis of Adhesive Technology, Resin type, end use industry, and Region:
Adhesive Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion ; Volume, Kilo Ton); 2017-2027)
Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion ; Volume, Kilo Ton); 2017-2027)
End Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion ; Volume, Kilo Ton); 2017-2027)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion ; Volume, Kilo Ton); 2017-2027)
