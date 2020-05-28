Press release Regulated information 28 May 2020, 11:00 p.m. CEST

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – 28 May 2020 – MDxHealth SA (Euronext Brussels: MDXH) (the "Company" or "MDxHealth"), a commercial-stage innovative molecular diagnostics company, today held its annual general shareholders' meeting ("AGM") and an extraordinary general shareholders' meeting ("EGM").

The items on the agenda of the AGM included the approval of a number of resolutions relating to the financial year ended on 31 December 2019. There was no attendance quorum for the AGM, and the proposed resolutions that were submitted to meeting were all duly passed.

As the required attendance quorum for the EGM was not met, a new EGM will be held on 30 July 2020 (unless decided otherwise by the Company). There will be no attendance quorum for this second EGM.

Exceptionally, and in accordance with the Belgian Royal Decree no. 4 of 9 April 2020 on miscellaneous provisions relating to co-ownership and corporate and association law in the context of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the AGM and EGM were held behind closed doors without the physical presence of the holders of securities of the Company and their representatives.

The minutes of the AGM and documents that were submitted to the meetings can be accessed via the Company’s website.

