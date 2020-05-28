NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: MWI.H) Maplewood International Real Estate Investment Trust (the “REIT”) announced today the voting results from the special meeting of unitholders held today (the “Special Meeting”). Full details of the matters voted upon are set out in the management information circular of the REIT dated April 27, 2020 (the “Circular”), which is available under the REIT’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Results of the votes are as follows:



Matters Voted Upon Votes For Votes Against

A special resolution, which is set forth in Appendix "A" of the Circular, approving the termination of the REIT pursuant to the terms of the REIT’s amended and restated declaration of trust dated September 9, 2013 (the “REIT Termination”), as more particularly described in the Circular.

3,429,224 (100%) 0 (0%)

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the REIT’s control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Our ability to complete the REIT Termination is subject to a number of risks, including those associated with COVID-19; global and local economic and business conditions; and interest rate and currency rate fluctuations. All forward-looking information in this press release speaks as of the date of this press release. The REIT does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained in the REIT’s filings with securities regulators, which have been filed on SEDAR and can be viewed at www.sedar.com under the REIT’s profile.

