WASHINGTON, May 28, 2020 – Nestle Prepared Foods Company, a Jonesboro, Ark. establishment, is recalling approximately 29,002 pounds of chicken product labeled as Lean Cuisine Fettuccini Alfredo because the product contains undeclared soy, a known allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The Lean Cuisine Fettuccini Alfredo is not supposed to contain chicken and chicken does not appear in the ingredients statement or on the label.







The frozen, Lean Cuisine Fettuccini Alfredo products were produced and packaged on April 22, 2020. The following products are subject to recall [View Labels (PDF Only)]:







9 1/4-oz. retail carton containing “LEAN CUISINE favorites Fettuccini Alfredo tender pasta with a creamy cheese sauce” with a lot code “0113587812 A,” “0113587812 B,” “0113587812 C,” or “0113587812 D” and a date of “MAY 2021” on side of the label.



The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P27333” printed on the package next to the lot code. The products were distributed in shipping cartons labeled as Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo bearing the mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.







The problem was discovered when the firm received multiple consumer complaints that the product labeled as Lean Cuisine Fettuccini Alfredo contained chicken that is not referenced on the label or ingredients.







There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.







FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.







Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Nestle Prepared Foods Company here or (800) 993-8625. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Kate Shaw, Nestlé USA Corporate Communications, at kate.shaw@us.nestle.com.







Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.







