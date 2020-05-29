TORONTO, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itafos (TSX-V: IFOS) (the “Company”) reported today its Q1 2020 financial results and operational highlights. The Company’s financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2020 are available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.itafos.com. All dollar values are in thousands of US Dollars except as otherwise noted.
Overall Highlights
For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company’s financial highlights were as follows:
For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company’s business highlights were as follows:
For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company’s other highlights were as follows:
Subsequent to the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company issued 11,347 shares (net of 3,653 shares withheld to pay applicable taxes) due to vesting under its RSU Plan.
Financial Highlights
For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, the Company’s financial highlights were as follows:
|(unaudited in thousands of US Dollars
|For the three months ended March 31,
|except for per share amounts)
|2020
|2019
|Revenues
|$
|75,361
|$
|73,178
|Operating loss
|(12,243
|)
|(6,010
|)
|Net loss
|(18,289
|)
|(13,331
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|(186
|)
|2,146
|Maintenance capex
|$
|1,919
|$
|5,186
|Growth capex
|1,406
|3,016
|Basic loss per share
|$
|(0.10
|)
|$
|(0.09
|)
|Fully diluted loss per share
|$
|(0.10
|)
|$
|(0.09
|)
For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, the Company’s financial highlights were explained as follows:
As at March 31, 2020 and 2019, the Company’s financial highlights were as follows:
|(unaudited in thousands of US Dollars)
|March 31,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|Total assets
|$
|461,499
|$
|510,764
|Total liabilities
|335,061
|368,505
|Net debt
|199,264
|182,201
|Adjusted net debt
|152,130
|136,900
|Total equity
|126,438
|142,259
As at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, the Company’s financial highlights were explained as follows:
Itafos Conda Highlights
During Q1 2020, Itafos Conda continued its strong track record of environmental, health, and safety excellence with no reportable injuries and no environmental releases. Itafos Conda demonstrated robust performance by achieving a year-over-year increase in SPA production due to higher throughput from improved production efficiencies and higher railcar availability. The increase in SPA production resulted in lower MAP production year-over-year, which was largely offset by a second successful production run of Itafos Conda’s new semi-specialty product, MAP+, resulting in largely consistent granular production year-over-year.
Itafos Conda’s margins declined year-over-year primarily due to lower realized prices and higher depreciation and depletion. Overall fertilizer market prices remained depressed during Q1 2020, particularly granular products, after a sharp decline following Q1 2019 due to elevated inventories and delayed purchases resulting from unusually wet weather conditions in North America. The impact of lower prices during Q1 2020 was partially offset by lower input costs as ammonia and sulfur costs declined year-over-year and Q1 2019 included a spike in natural gas costs as a result of a supply disruption.
During Q1 2020, Itafos Conda advanced activities related to extending Itafos Conda’s mine life through permitting and development activities at H1/NDR, including securing support for the project by the Idaho legislature via House Joint Memorial #11 as well as additional letters of support from local and state officials.
Also during Q1 2020, Itafos Conda advanced activities related to optimizing Itafos Conda’s EBITDA generation potential, including completing the micronutrient addition to granulation project and advancing the zinc micronutrient product development, by-product recovery (AHF/PS) initiatives and on-site ammonia production project.
The Company is closely monitoring potential risks to Itafos Conda’s employees, contractors and operations as a result of COVID-19. Itafos Conda has been deemed an essential business as part of the fertilizer and agriculture sector and therefore has not been forced to shut down operations on account of COVID-19. The Company is not currently projecting any material impact on Itafos Conda’s operations as a result of COVID-19.
In response to COVID-19, the Company has implemented risk mitigation measures at Itafos Conda to address potential impacts to its employees, contractors and operations as follows:
Currently, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 amongst employees or contractors at Itafos Conda.
For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, Itafos Conda’s business highlights were as follows:
|(unaudited in thousands of US Dollars
|For the three months ended March 31,
|except for volumes and prices)
|2020
|2019
|Production volumes (t)
|MAP
|90,548
|98,755
|MAP+
|5,275
|—
|SPA
|40,265
|35,533
|MGA
|583
|30
|APP
|2,225
|5,427
|Total production volumes
|138,896
|139,745
|Sales volumes (t)
|MAP
|107,772
|76,877
|MAP+
|2,653
|—
|SPA
|39,231
|33,444
|MGA
|513
|30
|APP
|1,647
|2,448
|Total sales volumes
|151,816
|112,799
|Realized price ($/t)
|MAP
|$
|295
|$
|449
|MAP+
|$
|364
|$
|—
|SPA
|$
|941
|$
|1,006
|MGA
|$
|945
|$
|967
|APP
|$
|451
|$
|473
|Revenues ($)
|MAP
|$
|31,832
|$
|34,486
|MAP+
|$
|966
|$
|—
|SPA
|$
|36,906
|$
|33,633
|MGA
|$
|485
|$
|29
|APP
|$
|743
|$
|1,157
|Total revenues
|$
|70,932
|$
|69,305
|Revenues per tonne P2O5
|$
|728
|$
|933
|Cash costs per tonne P2O5
|$
|632
|$
|760
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|8,295
|$
|11,456
|Maintenance capex
|$
|1,919
|$
|2,573
|Growth capex
|$
|1,924
|$
|488
For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, Itafos Conda’s business highlights were explained as follows:
Itafos Arraias Highlights
On November 21, 2019, the Company announced its decision to idle Itafos Arraias and suspend the previously announced repurpose plan at Itafos Arraias as part of a disciplined approach to capital allocation considering the continued downward pressure on global fertilizer prices and the additional capital requirements to complete the Repurpose Plan. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company safely completed the idling of Itafos Arraias following best practices to protect and preserve the value of the underlying assets. Following receipt of approval from the labor union, the Company completed the employee layoffs and contractor terminations at Itafos Arraias associated with the idling. Notwithstanding the idling of Itafos Arraias, the Company will continue to employ personnel that are necessary for the care and maintenance of the assets and will continue to maintain all licenses and permits in good standing and compliance with existing regulations. In addition, the Company successfully monetized inventory and raw materials at Itafos Arraias to partially offset costs associated with the idling.
In parallel with its decision to idle Itafos Arraias, the Company engaged the services of Golder Associates Inc. and Jesa Technologies LLC to conduct third party reports on Itafos Arraias’ mine and beneficiation plant, respectively. The third party reports, which were completed in January 2020, confirm that restarting Itafos Arraias’ mine and beneficiation plant is feasible and outline the respective timing and capex requirements.
In February 2020, Itafos Arraias secured important long-term tax incentives. As Itafos Arraias is domiciled in Brazil, the business is subject to a federal tax rate of 34%, composed of a federal corporate income tax of 25% and other taxes of 9%. The location of Itafos Arraias’ assets makes it eligible to participate in a regional development program administered by the Superintendência do Desenvolvimento da Amazônia (“SUDAM”). Created in 1966 to promote development of the Amazon region in Brazil, SUDAM offers tax incentives that allow eligible companies to reduce the federal tax rate of 34% to 15.25% by means of a 75% discount to the federal corporate income tax of 25%. In February 2020, SUDAM accepted Itafos Arraias’ application, granting Itafos Arraias the tax incentives for a period of ten years with an opportunity to extend thereafter.
The Company is closely monitoring potential risks to Itafos Arraias’ employees, contractors and operations as a result of COVID-19. Itafos Arraias has been deemed an essential business as part of the fertilizer and agriculture sector and therefore has not been forced to shut down operations or care and maintenance activities on account of COVID-19. The Company is not currently projecting any material impact on Itafos Arraias’ operations or care and maintenance activities as a result of COVID-19.
In response to COVID-19, the Company has implemented risk mitigation measures at Itafos Arraias to address potential impacts to its employees, contractors and operations and care and maintenance activities as follows:
Currently, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 amongst employees or contractors at Itafos Arraias.
For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, Itafos Arraias’ business highlights were as follows:
|(unaudited in thousands of US Dollars
|For the three months ended March 31,
|except for volumes and prices)
|2020
|2019
|Production volumes (t)
|SSP
|3,879
|6,563
|SSP+
|1,113
|8,591
|PK compounds
|—
|—
|Total production volumes
|4,992
|15,154
|Excess sulfuric acid production volumes (t)
|—
|8,794
|Sales volumes (t)
|SSP
|25,429
|7,133
|SSP+
|2,459
|5,903
|PK compounds
|—
|—
|Total sales volumes
|27,888
|13,036
|Excess sulfuric acid sales volumes (t)
|5,213
|8,794
|Realized price ($/t)
|SSP
|$
|138
|$
|165
|SSP+
|$
|184
|$
|229
|PK compounds
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Excess sulfuric acid
|$
|90
|$
|153
|Revenues ($)
|SSP, net
|$
|3,508
|$
|1,174
|SSP+, net
|$
|453
|$
|1,351
|PK compounds
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Total revenues
|$
|3,961
|$
|2,525
|Excess sulfuric acid revenues ($)
|468
|1,348
|Revenues per tonne P2O5
|$
|1,063
|$
|1,139
|Cash costs per tonne P2O5
|$
|2,157
|$
|4,339
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(4,959
|)
|$
|(6,417
|)
|Maintenance capex
|$
|—
|$
|2,602
|Growth capex
|$
|—
|$
|587
For the three months ended March 31, 2020, and 2019, Itafos Arraias’ business highlights were as follows:
Financial Outlook
The Company is closely monitoring potential risks to its operations as a result of COVID-19, including factors that could impact production or demand for its products. Despite near-term uncertainties, the Company is not currently projecting any material impact on its operations or financial outlook as a result of COVID-19. In response to COVID-19, the Company has implemented working practices at its businesses and projects to address potential impacts to its employees, contractors and operations and will take further measures in the future, if required.
The Company reiterated its previously issued financial outlook for 2020 as follows:
|(in thousands of US Dollars)
|Low
|High
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|10,000
|$
|20,000
|Maintenance capex
|15,000
|25,000
|Growth capex
|5,000
|10,000
|Adjusted net debt
|170,000
|180,000
The Company’s financial outlook is explained as follows:
Business Outlook
The Company is executing its strategy by focusing on:
About Itafos
The Company is a pure play phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform with an attractive portfolio of strategic businesses and projects located in key fertilizer markets, including North America, South America and Africa.
The Company’s businesses and projects are as follows:
For more information, or to join the Company’s mailing list to receive notification of future news releases, please visit the Company’s website at www.itafos.com.
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
The Company considers both IFRS and certain non-IFRS measures to assess performance. Non-IFRS measures are a numerical measure of a company’s performance, that either include or exclude amounts that are not normally included or excluded from the most directly comparable IFRS measures. In evaluating non-IFRS measures, investors, analysts, lenders and others should consider that non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and that the methodology applied by the Company in calculating such non-IFRS measures may differ among companies and analysts. The Company believes the non-IFRS measures provide useful supplemental information to investors, analysts, lenders and others in order to evaluate the Company’s operational and financial performance. These non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, nor superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.
The Company defines:
Forward Looking Information
Certain information contained in this news release constitutes forward looking information. All information other than information of historical fact is forward looking information. The use of any of the words “intend”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “would”, “believe”, “predict” and “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking information. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward looking information. No assurance can be given that this information will prove to be correct and such forward looking information included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.
Forward looking information is subject to a number of risks and other factors that could cause actual results and events to vary materially from that anticipated by such forward looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expected results described in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risk factors set out in the Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure documents available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.itafos.com. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks, uncertainties and assumptions are not exhaustive. The forward-looking information included in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.
For further information, please contact:
Itafos Investor Relations
investor@itafos.com
www.itafos.com
1 Itafos Arraias previously produced and sold PK compounds as part of the repurpose plan, which was enabled by purchasing higher grade phosphate rock from third parties.
Itafos
Houston, Texas, UNITED STATES
Itafos.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: