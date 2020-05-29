Regulated Information

Nyrstar releases notice for the 2019 annual general shareholders’ meeting to be held on 30 June 2020

29 May 2020 at 07.00 CEST

As announced on Wednesday 27 May 2020, Nyrstar NV (the “Company”) today issued the notice for the 2019 annual general shareholders’ meeting to be held on 30 June 2020.

In accordance with the press release of the Company of 27 May 2020, the meeting will be held in a virtual format in accordance with the Royal Decree no. 4 of 9 April 2020 containing various provisions on co-ownership and company and association law in the context of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic (the “Royal Decree no. 4”), where shareholders are also offered the possibility to ask questions via a chatbox during the meeting and to vote during the meeting on the items on the agenda as set out in the convening notice of the general meeting. The practical modalities of the meeting have been published on the Company's website ( https://www.nyrstar.be/en/investors/share-and-bondholder-information/shareholder-meetings ) and will also be made available to shareholders who validly register for the annual general shareholders’ meeting.

The annual general shareholders’ meeting will be held on 30 June 2020 at 11:00 a.m. CEST at Bluepoint, Filip Williotstraat 9, 2600 Antwerp, Belgium.

The full notice, including agenda, proposed resolutions and explanatory note can be found on the Nyrstar website: https://www.nyrstar.be/en/investors/share-and-bondholder-information/shareholder-meetings .

About Nyrstar

The Company is incorporated in Belgium and, following completion of the recapitalisation/restructuring has a 2% shareholding in the Nyrstar group. The Company is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar website: www.nyrstar.be.

For further information contact:

Anthony Simms - Head of External Affairs & Legal M: +41 79 722 2152 anthony.simms@nyrstar.com

Attachment