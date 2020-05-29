Regulated information





Gosselies, Belgium, 29 May 2020, 7am CEST – BONE THERAPEUTICS (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the leading biotech company focused on the development of innovative cell and biological therapies to address high unmet medical needs in orthopaedics and bone diseases, today announces an increase in the total number of voting rights and shares as a result of the issuance of new shares on 28 April 2020 in a context of a private placement and on 7 May 2020 following the conversion of convertible bonds (CBs) issued on the private placement on 7 March 2018. The following information is published in accordance with Article 15 of the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the publication of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on regulated market.

Total amount of share capital on 25 March 2020 EUR 5,675,317 Total number of shares with voting rights on 25 March 2020 11,106,411 Total number of new shares issued on 28 April 2020 398,632 Total number of new shares issued on 7 May 2020 158,097





Total amount of share capital on 7 May 2020 EUR 5,959,249 Total number of shares with voting rights on 7 May 2020 11,663,140 Total number of voting rights (denominator) on 7 May 2020 11,663,140 Total number of attributed warrants 69,331 Total number of convertible bonds outstanding 1,722 (1) Total number of bond warrants and bond subscription rights outstanding 2,235 (1) Total number of shares with voting rights that could be issued following the exercise of the attributed warrants, the bond warrants and bond subscription rights, and the conversion of the convertible bonds 2,732,183 (2)

(1) 105 CBs and 1,995 bond subscription rights were issued in the private placement of convertible bonds on 28 April 2020. Additionally, 1,600 CBs were issued in the private placements on 6 May 2020.

(2)

69,331 shares could be issued following the exercise of the 69,331 attributed warrants.

232,448 shares could be issued following the exercise and conversion of the 17 CBs and 240 bond warrants outstanding, issued on the private placements on 7 March 2018. The conversion is based on the conversion price of EUR 2.7640 (92% of the Volume-Weighted-Averaged-Price of Bone Therapeutics’ shares on 6 May 2020).

1,858,975 shares could be issued following the exercise and conversion of the 105 CBs and 1,995 bond subscription rights outstanding, issued on the private placements on 28 April 2020. The conversion is based on the conversion price of EUR 2.8241 (94% of the Volume-Weighted-Averaged-Price of Bone Therapeutics’ shares on 6 May 2020).

571,429 shares could be issued following the conversion of the 1,600 CBs outstanding, issued on the private placements on 6 May 2020. The conversion is based on the predetermined conversion price of EUR 7.00.





About Bone Therapeutics

Bone Therapeutics is a leading biotech company focused on the development of innovative products to address high unmet needs in orthopedics and bone diseases. The Company has a broad, diversified portfolio of bone cell therapies and an innovative biological product in later-stage clinical development, which target markets with large unmet medical needs and limited innovation.

Bone Therapeutics is developing an off-the-shelf protein solution, JTA-004, which is currently in phase III development for the treatment of pain in knee osteoarthritis. Consisting of a unique mix of plasma proteins, hyaluronic acid - a natural component of knee synovial fluid, and a fast-acting analgesic, JTA-004 intends to provide added lubrication and protection to the cartilage of the arthritic joint and to alleviate osteoarthritic pain. Positive phase IIb efficacy results in patients with knee osteoarthritis showed a statistically significant improvement in pain relief compared to a leading viscosupplement.

Bone Therapeutics’ other core technology is based on its cutting-edge allogeneic cell therapy platform (ALLOB) which can be stored at the point of use in the hospital, and uses a unique, proprietary approach to bone regeneration, which turns undifferentiated stromal cells from healthy donors into bone-forming cells. These cells are produced via a proprietary, scalable cutting-edge manufacturing process. Following the CTA approval by regulatory authorities in Europe, the Company is ready to start the phase IIb clinical trial with ALLOB in patients with difficult tibial fractures, using its optimized production process.

The ALLOB platform technology has multiple applications and will continue to be evaluated in other indications including spinal fusion, osteotomy, maxillofacial and dental applications.

Bone Therapeutics’ cell therapy products are manufactured to the highest GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) standards and are protected by a broad IP (Intellectual Property) portfolio covering ten patent families as well as knowhow. The Company is based in the BioPark in Gosselies, Belgium. Further information is available at www.bonetherapeutics.com.





Contacts

Bone Therapeutics SA

Miguel Forte, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer

Jean-Luc Vandebroek, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +32 (0) 71 12 10 00

investorrelations@bonetherapeutics.com

International Media Enquiries:

Image Box Communications

Neil Hunter / Michelle Boxall

Tel: +44 (0)20 8943 4685

neil@ibcomms.agency / michelle@ibcomms.agency

For French Media and Investor Enquiries:

NewCap Investor Relations & Financial Communications

Pierre Laurent, Louis-Victor Delouvrier and Arthur Rouillé

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

bone@newcap.eu

Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect the Company or, as appropriate, the Company directors` current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance or results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. As a result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Neither the Company nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person`s officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.