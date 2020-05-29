Mandatory notification of trade

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 31 March 2020, where BW Offshore Limited (“BW Offshore” or the “Company”) announced the initiation of a share buy-back programme under which the Company may repurchase common shares for a total consideration of up to USD 10 million.

The Company has on 28 May 2020 purchased 209 341 of its own shares from BW Group Limited at an average price of NOK 37.52 per share in line with the announced pro-rata participation in the buy-back program. The buy-backs from BW Group Limited are executed weekly and are based on the volume weighted average price of the shares purchased in the market the previous week.

Following this transaction, BW Group Limited holds 90 245 285 shares in BW Offshore Limited, representing 49.92% of the outstanding shares in BW Offshore excluding treasury shares. BW Group’s percentage ownership remains the same as prior to BW Offshore’s buy-backs.

After this transaction the Company owns a total of 4 183 206 shares or 2.26% of the total number of issued shares.

This transaction concludes the share buy-back programme.

For further information, please contact:

Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +65 97 27 86 47

Anders S. Platou, Head of Corporate Finance, +47 99 50 47 40

IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com

