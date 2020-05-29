Regulatory Release 26/2020





On March 19, 2020 Better Collective A/S initiated a share buyback program for up to EUR 5,000,000 (SEK 54,580,500), to be executed during the period from March 19, 2020 to June 30, 2020.



The following transactions have been executed under the program during the period from May 22, 2020 to May 28, 2020:

Date Number of shares Average weighted purchase price

(SEK per share) Amount (SEK) Accumulated under the program as of last announcement: 499,186 77.7502 38,811,788.13 22/05/2020 4,438 91.2765 405,085.11 25/05/2020 6,000 90.7015 544,209.00 26/05/2020 4,818 90.7525 437,245.55 27/05/2020 6,000 91.5859 549,515.40 28/05/2020 3,347 91.5477 306,410.15 Accumulated under the program following above purchases: 523,789 78.3794 41,054,253.34

Following the above purchases, Better Collective A/S holds 523,789 treasury shares corresponding to 1.12 % of the outstanding share capital of the company

Purchases for an amount of up to EUR 1,239,110 (SEK 13,526,247) remain to be executed under the program.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844

e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com

This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

About Better Collective:

Better Collective’s vision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology – this is what has made them the world’s leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective’s portfolio includes websites and products, among other bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).

Attachments