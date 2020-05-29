Based on preliminary unaudited results Vilkyškių pieninė AB Group sales over first three months of 2020 amounted to 29.1 million EUR – 6.2 %
increase comparing to the same period last year (sales over first three months of 2019 were 27.4 million EUR).
The Group accounted 0.5 million EUR net profit over first three months of 2020 (the net loss to the same period last year was 0.8 million EUR).
Vilija Milaseviciute
Economics and finance director
Phone: +370 441 55 102
Attachment
Vilkyskiu Pienine
Vilnius, LITHUANIA
Vilkyskiu Pienine LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: