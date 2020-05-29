Based on preliminary unaudited results Vilkyškių pieninė AB Group sales over first three months of 2020 amounted to 29.1 million EUR – 6.2 %

increase comparing to the same period last year (sales over first three months of 2019 were 27.4 million EUR).

The Group accounted 0.5 million EUR net profit over first three months of 2020 (the net loss to the same period last year was 0.8 million EUR).

Vilija Milaseviciute

Economics and finance director

Phone: +370 441 55 102

