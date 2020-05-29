Press release

Stockholm 29 May 2020

Pawel Wyszynski has been appointed new Head of Investor Relations at SEB and will assume his position on 7 September 2020.



Prior to joining SEB, Pawel Wyszynski has held the position as Director of Shareholder Relations at EQT and he has a solid background as Equity Analyst at Nordea, Danske Bank and Crédit Agricole Cheuvreux.



The present Head of Investor Relations, Christoffer Geijer, will join the management team of SEB Investment Management to lead the effort to enhance the distribution of SEB IM’s product offering.



For further information, please contact

Frank Hojem, Head of Corporate Communication

+46(0)8 763 99 47

frank.hojem@seb.se





















SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with a strong belief that entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies are key in creating a better world. SEB takes a long-term perspective and supports its customers in good times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and UK the bank's operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in some 20 countries worldwide. At 31 March 2020, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 3,286bn while its assets under management totalled SEK 1,758bn. The Group has around 15,000 employees. Read more about SEB at http://www.sebgroup.com.