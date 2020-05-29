Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social
Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
Article L. 233-8-II du Code de commerce et article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF
Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial code and article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation
|Dénomination sociale de l’émetteur :
|Worldline SA
|Name and address of the Company :
|River Ouest
|80 Quai Voltaire
|95870 Bezons
|(code ISIN FR 0011981968)
|Date d’arrêté des informations
Declaration date
|Nombre total d’actions composant le capital
Total number of shares
|Nombre total de droits de vote
Total number of voting rights
|
30/04/2020
|
182 873 052
|Nombre de droits de vote théoriques : 189 910 620
Number of theoretical voting rights : 189 910 620
|Nombre de droits de vote exerçables* : 189 551 073
Number of effective voting rights** : 189 551 073
* Nombre de droits de vote exerçables = nombre de droits de vote théoriques (ou nombre total de droits de vote attachés aux actions) – actions privées du droit de vote
** Number of effective voting rights = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) – shares without voting rights
Pièce jointe
WORLDLINE SA
Bezons, FRANCE
Worldline - Droits de vote et nombre d’actions - 30 avril 2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
WORLDLINE SA LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: