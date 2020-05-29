Dublin, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Boost Your Immune System Naturally to Fight (Covid-19)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) has impacted people in varying ways on an international scale. It is understandable that during times like these people may be feeling fearful, anxious and overwhelmed by the constantly changing alerts and media coverage regarding the spread of the virus.



While it is important to stay informed, the following are some Mental health and Well-being tips and strategies to help you continue looking after yourselves and each other during these very difficult times.



Manage your exposure to media coverage as this can increase stress levels and feelings of fear and anxiety. Be mindful of sources of information and ensure you are accessing good quality and accurate information.



Follow a calm yet cautious approach - do your best to remain calm and be mindful not to contribute to the widespread panic that can hinder efforts to positively manage the outbreak. Ensure you are following directives issued by the government, medical advice and observe good hygiene habits.



Show compassion and kindness to one another - these times of fear, isolation (both physical and social) and uncertainty are when it is most important that we strengthen our sense of community by connecting with and supporting each other in whatever way that we can while still continuing to keep ourselves safe.



In this course, the trainer share with you their all-time favourite techniques for helping to defuse stress and boost immunity. These are the techniques that the trainer been using daily with the family to keep safe and healthy during this time and hope you'll find them useful too!



Our immune system is designed to protect our bodies from infection by fighting foreign invaders such as viruses and harmful bacteria as well as cancer.



However, excessive stress as many of us are dealing with now more so than ever wreaks havoc on our immune systems by affecting our thymus gland. This gland manufactures white blood cells called t-cells which help to regulate immunity and also produces various immune-related hormones.



The stress reaction diverts resources to the main parts of the body that need to deal with stress, mainly the brain, heart and muscles.



Other systems are then deprived of resources, including our immune systems. Hormones produced by the adrenal glands can cause the thymus to shrink and also degrade the activity of the white blood cells, causing damage to the body's ability to fight infection. As a result, high levels of stress can result in reduced resistance to common infections such as colds and flu.



As this course focuses on specific techniques that help to defuse stress levels, strengthen your thymus gland and overall immunity and much, much more, working your way through it should definitely be high up on your list of things to get stuck into during this somewhat quiet time.



As an added bonus the course also offers students a full-colour comprehensive course manual which goes more in-depth into the techniques being taught.

Features Includes:

Self-paced with Life Time Access

Certificate on Completion

Access on Android and iOS App

Key Topics Covered



Boost Your Immune System Naturally Discover How to Eliminate Stress Fast Enhance Brain Function Boost Energy Levels Improve Digestion Dissolve Back Pain

